The Bugaboo stroller has long been an upward social indicator, the Bugatti of baby buggies, if you will. The Dutch company launched in its home market in 1999 and came to the UK at the turn of the century, upending decades of market domination by a small number of brands and dragging the stroller into a newly competitive sector.

Bugaboo Dragonfly Plus, Stella McCartney edition (Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

Now the company has teamed up with Stella McCartney to cement its status as a style leader, with new colourways across three key models in addition to a range of accessories. McCartney’s eye brings together a surprisingly masculine colourway – Tobacco Brown with accents in Saddle Brown – along with a diamond-cut chain detail and vintage gold medallions.

Bugaboo Butterfly 2, Stella McCartney edition (Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

Three strollers get the treatment, including the flagship Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew, the compact Dragonfly Plus and the Butterfly 2 travel Stroller. The accessory list includes a tote bag, mittens and footmuff, all of which bear the signature Stella McCartney monogram to give off the right vibes in the playground.

Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew details, Stella McCartney edition (Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

It’s not just about pre-school brand awareness of course. McCartney is bringing her own experience of motherhood – and childhood – to the project, which includes vegan leather, recycled aluminium and polyester fabrics and water-free dyes. McCartney’s Falabella bag (named after her childhood pony) serves as the influence for the chain and stitching details.

Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew details, Stella McCartney edition (Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

Bugaboo’s reputation has also been thoroughly well earned, with design details, material approaches and technical performance that outdid the competition to set new standards for stroller design. Aligning itself with a powerful but eco-conscious brand like Stella McCartney is 100 per cent in sync with its stated values. In 2023, Bugaboo became a B Corp and hopes to reach net-zero status by 2035.

Bugaboo Butterfly 2, Stella McCartney edition (Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

According to Bugaboo’s CEO, ‘Today's parents are design-minded, values-driven and on the frontfoot of culture. They expect the brands they choose to reflect that. Stella McCartney has always proven that style and responsibility belong together, and that's a belief Bugaboo shares deeply.’

Bugaboo x Stella McCartney (Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

‘Working with Bugaboo makes sense, as it’s a brand that shares our commitment to innovation and responsibility,’ says Stella McCartney. ‘This collection is for every mum who wants to bring her own individuality and playfulness into parenthood.’ The Bugaboo x Stella McCartney range is being launched with a campaign headed up by model and new mother Poppy Delevingne.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew stroller, £1,850, Bugaboo x Stella McCartney, available 15 September 2026 in store and from Bugaboo.com, @BugabooGlobal, StellaMcCartney.com, @StellaMcCartney