Stroll with style thanks to the arrival of the new Bugaboo x Stella McCartney collection

The fashion designer teams up with the design-focused Dutch stroller specialist to launch the Bugaboo x Stella McCartney collection of three high-end baby buggies

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Poppy Delevingne is the face of the new Bugaboo x Stella McCartney collaboration
Poppy Delevingne is the face of the new Bugaboo x Stella McCartney collaboration, which is available from 15 September 2026
(Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

The Bugaboo stroller has long been an upward social indicator, the Bugatti of baby buggies, if you will. The Dutch company launched in its home market in 1999 and came to the UK at the turn of the century, upending decades of market domination by a small number of brands and dragging the stroller into a newly competitive sector.

Bugaboo Dragonfly Plus, Stella McCartney edition

Bugaboo Dragonfly Plus, Stella McCartney edition

(Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

Now the company has teamed up with Stella McCartney to cement its status as a style leader, with new colourways across three key models in addition to a range of accessories. McCartney’s eye brings together a surprisingly masculine colourway – Tobacco Brown with accents in Saddle Brown – along with a diamond-cut chain detail and vintage gold medallions.

Bugaboo Butterfly 2, Stella McCartney edition

Bugaboo Butterfly 2, Stella McCartney edition

(Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

Three strollers get the treatment, including the flagship Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew, the compact Dragonfly Plus and the Butterfly 2 travel Stroller. The accessory list includes a tote bag, mittens and footmuff, all of which bear the signature Stella McCartney monogram to give off the right vibes in the playground.

Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew details, Stella McCartney edition

Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew details, Stella McCartney edition

(Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

It’s not just about pre-school brand awareness of course. McCartney is bringing her own experience of motherhood – and childhood – to the project, which includes vegan leather, recycled aluminium and polyester fabrics and water-free dyes. McCartney’s Falabella bag (named after her childhood pony) serves as the influence for the chain and stitching details.

Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew details, Stella McCartney edition

Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew details, Stella McCartney edition

(Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

Bugaboo’s reputation has also been thoroughly well earned, with design details, material approaches and technical performance that outdid the competition to set new standards for stroller design. Aligning itself with a powerful but eco-conscious brand like Stella McCartney is 100 per cent in sync with its stated values. In 2023, Bugaboo became a B Corp and hopes to reach net-zero status by 2035.

Bugaboo Butterfly 2, Stella McCartney edition

Bugaboo Butterfly 2, Stella McCartney edition

(Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

According to Bugaboo’s CEO, ‘Today's parents are design-minded, values-driven and on the frontfoot of culture. They expect the brands they choose to reflect that. Stella McCartney has always proven that style and responsibility belong together, and that's a belief Bugaboo shares deeply.’

Bugaboo x Stella McCartney

Bugaboo x Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Bugaboo x Stella McCartney)

‘Working with Bugaboo makes sense, as it’s a brand that shares our commitment to innovation and responsibility,’ says Stella McCartney. ‘This collection is for every mum who wants to bring her own individuality and playfulness into parenthood.’ The Bugaboo x Stella McCartney range is being launched with a campaign headed up by model and new mother Poppy Delevingne.

Bugaboo Fox 5 Renew stroller, £1,850, Bugaboo x Stella McCartney, available 15 September 2026 in store and from Bugaboo.com, @BugabooGlobal, StellaMcCartney.com, @StellaMcCartney

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.