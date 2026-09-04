Buckle up for a deluge of new products from Dyson, an onslaught the company is calling a ‘new era of intelligent machines’. Hot on the heels of the world’s first camera-equipped toothbrush, the Dyson CameraJet, the company has revealed a slew of new releases across its other key sectors, cleaning, cooling and beauty, at the Dyson Unveiled event in Berlin, overseen by chief engineer Jake Dyson.

We’ve had a preview of many key products from this drop, among a total of 12 new offerings. The headline takeaway is that sensor-driven intelligence, underpinned by machine learning and AI systems, is now considered an integral pillar of the Dyson experience, alongside its long history of mechanical engineering and innovation.

The new range of three Dyson HushJet air purifiers (Image credit: Dyson)

‘We’ve always been very focused on mechanical engineering, spending decades honing the physical way that each machine performs,’ says Jake Dyson. ‘Now we have shifted from purely mechanical devices to intelligent machines that can see, think, and respond. We’re using artificial intelligence, vision systems and machine learning to allow the machines to understand the environment they are operating in. The approach is the same, whether it’s operating in your mouth, on your hair or around your home.’

The Dyson haircare range is now available in a new Plum and Copper colourway (Image credit: Dyson)

Read on to discover what’s new across all the sectors of Dyson's business.

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV (Image credit: Dyson)

One of three robotic vacuum cleaners in the new Dyson Robot Nurovi range (named for their use of Neural Intelligence networks and an all-new ‘Vision’ sensor system), the flagship Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV has onboard AI stain detection that uses a combination of ultraviolet light, AI vision, and green laser-like illumination.

When used together, the Nurovi R3 can identify nearly 200 types of household substances and objects, returning again and again to the same spot to scrub away until a stain is removed. The docking system provides liquid refills and waste emptying, while the wet roller has a self-cleaning system and uses 70°C heated water to accelerate stain removal.

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV robot vacuum, available early 2027, price tbc

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry

Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry (Image credit: Dyson)

The R2 Nurovi innovates with triangular mopping pads based on triangular Reuleaux geometry, enabling the robot to reach right into corners.

Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry robot vacuum cleaner £749.99 SHOP NOW

Water is heated to 75°C, while the newly introduced Twin-capture system filters debris, separating larger chunks from fine dust for a more efficient clean.

Dyson R2 Nurovi wash+dry robot vacuum, £749.99

Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry

Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry robot vacuum cleaner £499.99 SHOP NOW

The Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry is a purely dry machine, designed for carpets as well as hard floors that don’t need mopping. With extending side sweepers to get closer to walls, it improves coverage.

Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry, £499.99

Dyson W1 PencilWash

Dyson W1 PencilWash (Image credit: Dyson)

For those who prefer to do the cleaning themselves, a trio of hand-operated machines are available, starting with the new Dyson W1 PencilWash.

Dyson W1 PencilWash £299.99 SHOP NOW

This evolution of the slender PencilVac and original PencilWash will mop more efficiently thanks to a more absorbent roller and a new hygienic waste system. The dock also doubles as a cleaning station.

Dyson W1 PencilWash, £299.99

Dyson Big Ball Konical Cylinder Vacuum

Dyson Big Ball Konical Cylinder Vacuum £349.99 SHOP NOW

Another highlight is the return of the Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner. The Big Ball Konical updates the cleaning classic, including a visual throwback to the eye-catching colourway of the original DC01 De Stijl vacuum, with the addition of a green laser-like light to illuminate dust, powerful cyclone-driven suction and the ultra-manoeuvrable, self-righting Ball design.

Dyson V15 Konical Cordless Vacuum (Image credit: Dyson)

Another new cleaning product announced but not on sale until 2027 is the new Dyson V15 Konical Cordless Vacuum.

Dyson Big Ball Konical, £349.99, Dyson.co.uk

Dyson HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+Formaldehyde

Dyson HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde air purifier (Image credit: Dyson)

These new air purifiers follow on from Dyson’s earlier HushJet models, including the cult HushJet Mini Cool Fan launched in spring 2026. This time, the scale pendulum has swung in the opposite direction with three new models led by the mighty HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+Formaldehyde. This offers cinematic levels of air flow, with a variable nozzle inspired by aerospace design and airflow control. The approach has also been used to minimise the sound of the rushing air.

Dyson HushJet Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde air purifier (Image credit: Dyson)

All models have a three-stage filtration system designed to capture particulates and gases as well as destroy formaldehyde. It'll be joined in October 2026 by the Dyson HushJet Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde (£549.99) and the Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+, which goes on sale in December (£549.99).

Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier (Image credit: Dyson)

The former is more compact, yet retains a very high-performance output, with as much as three times more air output than its predecessor models. The Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ is a 3-in-1 model, bringing not just personal cooling and purification but also heating.

Dyson HushJet air purifiers coming soon, Dyson.co.uk

Dyson Corrale CoolShine

Dyson Corrale CoolShine (Image credit: Dyson)

The Corrale CoolShine straightener extends Dyson’s haircare range with a new hot-plate styling tool designed to reduce damage and speed up straightening. The CoolShine uses thermal engineering principles derived from Dyson’s Solarcycle light system, with an onboard cooling attachment that keeps excess heat away from the hair.

Dyson Corrale CoolShine, price tbc

Dyson Airsmooth

Dyson Airsmooth styling brush £199.99 SHOP NOW

The new Airsmooth hot brush is Dyson’s first dedicated hot air brush, incorporating airflow technology, engineered to simplify everyday styling routines without compromising results. It brings together Dyson’s pioneering airflow technology with specially developed Anti-snag bristle technology for use with all hair types.

Dyson Plum and Copper colourway, seen on the Supersonic hairdryer (Image credit: Dyson)

Finally, Dyson’s acclaimed range of haircare products, including the Supersonic hairdryer, Airstrait dryer and straightener, Airwrap multi-styler and Corrale straightener are or will soon be available in a new Plum and Copper Colourway.

Dyson AirSmooth, £199.99, Dyson.com