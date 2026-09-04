Dyson introduces new intelligent machines for home cleaning, haircare and air purification
From robot vacuum cleaners to smart straighteners and powerful purifiers, Dyson has dropped a dozen new products that share its new emphasis on sensors, intelligence and machine learning
Buckle up for a deluge of new products from Dyson, an onslaught the company is calling a ‘new era of intelligent machines’. Hot on the heels of the world’s first camera-equipped toothbrush, the Dyson CameraJet, the company has revealed a slew of new releases across its other key sectors, cleaning, cooling and beauty, at the Dyson Unveiled event in Berlin, overseen by chief engineer Jake Dyson.
We’ve had a preview of many key products from this drop, among a total of 12 new offerings. The headline takeaway is that sensor-driven intelligence, underpinned by machine learning and AI systems, is now considered an integral pillar of the Dyson experience, alongside its long history of mechanical engineering and innovation.
‘We’ve always been very focused on mechanical engineering, spending decades honing the physical way that each machine performs,’ says Jake Dyson. ‘Now we have shifted from purely mechanical devices to intelligent machines that can see, think, and respond. We’re using artificial intelligence, vision systems and machine learning to allow the machines to understand the environment they are operating in. The approach is the same, whether it’s operating in your mouth, on your hair or around your home.’
Read on to discover what’s new across all the sectors of Dyson's business.
Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV
One of three robotic vacuum cleaners in the new Dyson Robot Nurovi range (named for their use of Neural Intelligence networks and an all-new ‘Vision’ sensor system), the flagship Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV has onboard AI stain detection that uses a combination of ultraviolet light, AI vision, and green laser-like illumination.
When used together, the Nurovi R3 can identify nearly 200 types of household substances and objects, returning again and again to the same spot to scrub away until a stain is removed. The docking system provides liquid refills and waste emptying, while the wet roller has a self-cleaning system and uses 70°C heated water to accelerate stain removal.
Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV robot vacuum, available early 2027, price tbc
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry
The R2 Nurovi innovates with triangular mopping pads based on triangular Reuleaux geometry, enabling the robot to reach right into corners.
Water is heated to 75°C, while the newly introduced Twin-capture system filters debris, separating larger chunks from fine dust for a more efficient clean.
Dyson R2 Nurovi wash+dry robot vacuum, £749.99
Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry
The Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry is a purely dry machine, designed for carpets as well as hard floors that don’t need mopping. With extending side sweepers to get closer to walls, it improves coverage.
Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry, £499.99
Dyson W1 PencilWash
For those who prefer to do the cleaning themselves, a trio of hand-operated machines are available, starting with the new Dyson W1 PencilWash.
This evolution of the slender PencilVac and original PencilWash will mop more efficiently thanks to a more absorbent roller and a new hygienic waste system. The dock also doubles as a cleaning station.
Dyson W1 PencilWash, £299.99
Dyson Big Ball Konical Cylinder Vacuum
Another highlight is the return of the Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner. The Big Ball Konical updates the cleaning classic, including a visual throwback to the eye-catching colourway of the original DC01 De Stijl vacuum, with the addition of a green laser-like light to illuminate dust, powerful cyclone-driven suction and the ultra-manoeuvrable, self-righting Ball design.
Another new cleaning product announced but not on sale until 2027 is the new Dyson V15 Konical Cordless Vacuum.
Dyson Big Ball Konical, £349.99, Dyson.co.uk
Dyson HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+Formaldehyde
These new air purifiers follow on from Dyson’s earlier HushJet models, including the cult HushJet Mini Cool Fan launched in spring 2026. This time, the scale pendulum has swung in the opposite direction with three new models led by the mighty HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+Formaldehyde. This offers cinematic levels of air flow, with a variable nozzle inspired by aerospace design and airflow control. The approach has also been used to minimise the sound of the rushing air.
All models have a three-stage filtration system designed to capture particulates and gases as well as destroy formaldehyde. It'll be joined in October 2026 by the Dyson HushJet Pure Cool+ Formaldehyde (£549.99) and the Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+, which goes on sale in December (£549.99).
The former is more compact, yet retains a very high-performance output, with as much as three times more air output than its predecessor models. The Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ is a 3-in-1 model, bringing not just personal cooling and purification but also heating.
Dyson HushJet air purifiers coming soon, Dyson.co.uk
Dyson Corrale CoolShine
The Corrale CoolShine straightener extends Dyson’s haircare range with a new hot-plate styling tool designed to reduce damage and speed up straightening. The CoolShine uses thermal engineering principles derived from Dyson’s Solarcycle light system, with an onboard cooling attachment that keeps excess heat away from the hair.
Dyson Corrale CoolShine, price tbc
Dyson Airsmooth
The new Airsmooth hot brush is Dyson’s first dedicated hot air brush, incorporating airflow technology, engineered to simplify everyday styling routines without compromising results. It brings together Dyson’s pioneering airflow technology with specially developed Anti-snag bristle technology for use with all hair types.
Finally, Dyson’s acclaimed range of haircare products, including the Supersonic hairdryer, Airstrait dryer and straightener, Airwrap multi-styler and Corrale straightener are or will soon be available in a new Plum and Copper Colourway.
Dyson AirSmooth, £199.99, Dyson.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.