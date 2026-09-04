Solange Calio’s new family house near São Paulo is spacious, playful and dynamic
This single-storey Brazilian house by Solange Calio envelops landscaped gardens, pools and ponds to create the feel of a life on permanent vacation
Solange Calio Arquitetos has completed a single-storey house in São Paulo’s Catanduva municipality for a doctor, a businessman and their family. Characterised by clean lines, expressive materials and a dynamic interior/exterior relationship, the new house takes up a generous 517 sq m on a 1,000 sq m plot.
Discover the new Solange Calio house design
The house’s low, linear appearance is complemented by the living spaces’ proximity to the courtyard garden, a landscape designed by LF Paisagismo. Outdoor spaces include covered dining terrace, pool, as well as a pond surrounded by mature trees and shrubs with seating areas scattered around the garden. ‘We designed large openings with fully retractable doors, allowing, for example, the dining room, TV room, and [outdoor] gourmet area to be completely integrated depending on the occasion,’ says Solange.
Inside, warmth is created thanks to the reclaimed wood cladding across many of the vertical and horizontal surfaces. Sanded and treated, the timber is taken back to a light tone that matches the chromium-grey cement floor coatings and Itaúnas granite countertops.
The interior programme includes a large kitchen and dining room, alongside a TV room, a playroom and a powder room, with a children’s suite, primary suite and utility spaces. The playroom is designed so that it can eventually become a second child’s bedroom.
Fixtures, furniture and fittings were acquired specially for the project, including reclaimed timber table, armchairs, and sofa by Carlos Motta and bar stools by Guilherme Wentz. The dining chairs are ‘Senior’ by Jorge Zalszupin, while the bedroom includes ‘Platô’ armchairs by Lucas Neves. Other bespoke elements are designed by the studio.
‘Developing this project was extremely rewarding because the site was excellent and, from the beginning, the clients were very confident in what they wanted,‘ the architects says. ‘Our greatest challenge was meeting both our own expectations and theirs, creating a home that is modern, minimalist, and at the same time full of personality.‘
The overall feel – that of living on a permanent vacation – is carried throughout the indoor and outdoor space, making this a house to enjoy as well as occupy.
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.