Cult streetwear brand Palace Skateboards was born in the concrete underbelly of London's Southbank Centre, where a series of ledges, ramps and pillars has served as an impromptu skatepark for the past five decades. The brainchild of Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, who would skate there daily, Palace – as it is usually shortened – was formed in 2009, when the pair created T-shirts which sent up the logos of luxury fashion houses in an irreverent style that would become the brand's signature.

Adopted at first by Tanju's skate crew, the Palace Wayward Boys Choir (PWBC), Palace quickly transcended its subcultural roots to become one of youth culture's most ubiquitous brands, recognisable for its ‘Tri-Ferg' logo (graphic designer Fergus Purcell's riff on the Penrose triangle), which has appeared on a slew of collaborations, including Gucci, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren and Mercedes-AMG, as well as Wedgwood, Stella Artois and Rizla (Tanju has said he picks his collaborators through instinct; the results are full of the deadpan wit you find in Palace's weekly drops). It also hangs over its bricks-and-mortar stores in London, New York, LA, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai (among others), and Manor Place, a community space in south London conceived with Nike, which opened in 2025.

For their guest edit of Wallpaper*, Tanju and Skewis turn the lens from themselves towards the Palace community – friends, collaborators and muses from the worlds of skating, fashion, art, music and beyond, all of whom have done sterling work for the brand. Together, they encapsulate Palace's come one, come all spirit. ‘Palace is for everyone,' says Tanju.

Meet the Palace creative universe

Click the photographs below to find out more about each creative.

Wallpaper’s October 2026 Guest Editors’ Issue is available from 3 September, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today