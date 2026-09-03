The Palace creative universe and Wallpaper* guest edit
Palace Skateboards guest-edits Wallpaper* October 2026. Here, the founders turn the lens from themselves to profile the wide-reaching Palace community
Cult streetwear brand Palace Skateboards was born in the concrete underbelly of London's Southbank Centre, where a series of ledges, ramps and pillars has served as an impromptu skatepark for the past five decades. The brainchild of Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, who would skate there daily, Palace – as it is usually shortened – was formed in 2009, when the pair created T-shirts which sent up the logos of luxury fashion houses in an irreverent style that would become the brand's signature.
Adopted at first by Tanju's skate crew, the Palace Wayward Boys Choir (PWBC), Palace quickly transcended its subcultural roots to become one of youth culture's most ubiquitous brands, recognisable for its ‘Tri-Ferg' logo (graphic designer Fergus Purcell's riff on the Penrose triangle), which has appeared on a slew of collaborations, including Gucci, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren and Mercedes-AMG, as well as Wedgwood, Stella Artois and Rizla (Tanju has said he picks his collaborators through instinct; the results are full of the deadpan wit you find in Palace's weekly drops). It also hangs over its bricks-and-mortar stores in London, New York, LA, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai (among others), and Manor Place, a community space in south London conceived with Nike, which opened in 2025.
For their guest edit of Wallpaper*, Tanju and Skewis turn the lens from themselves towards the Palace community – friends, collaborators and muses from the worlds of skating, fashion, art, music and beyond, all of whom have done sterling work for the brand. Together, they encapsulate Palace's come one, come all spirit. ‘Palace is for everyone,' says Tanju.
Meet the Palace creative universe
Click the photographs below to find out more about each creative.
Ben Drury
How would you describe what you do?
Designer? A bit of everything, whatever I need to make something work.
Alexandrino Da Silva
How would you describe what you do?
I'm a storyteller, a seeker, an instrument, a sponge...
Bonnie Prince Billy
How would you describe what you do?
I facilitate musical happenings. I'm a singer; the made thing is a collective experience.
Shawn Powers
How would you describe what you do?
I'm always scanning everything, looking for something that catches my eye and speaks to me
Aleks Soroka
How would you describe what you do?
I'd like to say I just throw stuff at the wall and see what sticks. Officially? I'm mostly a photographer, as well as a lighting director, visual merchandiser and occasional chef
TOBY SHUALL
How would you describe what you do?
I'm a horticulturalist and nurseryman. I also work as a designer and make art. I feel that my nursery and garden is a huge installation I'm working on.
Michael J Fox
How would you describe what you do?
I'm a visual artist working across video, photography, sculpture and found objects
Jawnino
How would you describe what you do?
I make music
DJ Bone
How would you describe what you do?
Wow, great question! Detroit-reared electronic music sound architect, sonic vanguard and time-travelling storyteller.
Lucien Clarke
How would you describe what you do?
The best and only way to describe the things I get to do is that I have complete and utter freedom to do what I want and when I want. The dream.
Shoichi Aoki
How would you describe what you do?
I am a documentarian of street fashion. I'm also a photographer and publisher.
Olly Todd
How would you describe what you do?
I'm a former pro skater who writes poems [his previous poetry collections are Out for Air (Penned in the Margins, 2022) and Good Ground (Broken Sleep Books, 2026)]. I don't think anyone's advertising for that particular job, though, unfortunately.
Rezzett
How would you describe what you do?
Technically, we're music producers and composers, which entails coming up with musical ideas, developing and recording them and then presenting them in the way we, or our client, want them to be heard.
SOPHIA STEL
How would you describe what you do?
I make music.
JEAN-CHARLES DE CASTELBAJAC
How would you describe what you do?
Jean Cocteau once said he was a jack of all trades because everything touched him. I'd say I am a multidisciplinary artist, and that every discipline I explore expands and deepens the power of my expression.
John FM
How would you describe what you do?
I'm an artist, music producer and sound curator, who also consults on soundtracking.
Wallpaper’s October 2026 Guest Editors’ Issue is available from 3 September, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
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A founding member of the Palace Wayward Boys Choir skate crew, Stuart Hammond has been the lead creative for Palace Skateboards since it was started by Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis in 2009.