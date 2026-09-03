How would you describe what you do?

Wow, great question! Detroit-reared electronic music sound architect, sonic vanguard and time-travelling storyteller.

Why do you do it?

I do it for many reasons, but most specifically for the love of music and being able to create something new by combining two or three songs together. So if you take my mixing style, plus some genuine, honest energy from the crowd, it can create a unique Detroit vibe. Then it becomes more than a party. It becomes emotional. It becomes therapeutic, hopefully even inspiring at times. I do it to make people move, but also to educate them and give a temporary escape from everyday woes or struggles. It's me expressing myself and giving back. A live auditory love letter to and from the city that created DJ Bone.

Who or what inspires you?

My experiences growing up in Detroit, fashion, architecture, science, my wife, the future, the resoluteness of others, avant- garde artists and designers, people who undervalue me, the paranormal, dreams, silence. Musically, I was inspired by so many artists: Prince, Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Donna Summer, early Motown, The Drifters, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Brian Eno, Wally Badarou, The Electrifying Mojo, 70s and 80s soundtracks, Public Enemy, KRS-One, Nile Rodgers, Roxy Music, Jan Hammer, Thornetta Davis, Martha Jean The Queen, The Scene dance show, Parliament-Funkadelic, Michael Franks, Juan Atkins and so many more.

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

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I was into engineering, sports and music. I loved the science of engineering, as well as using your hands to make something. I played basketball almost EVERY day. I would apply so much science to my game through angles, rate of speed, etc. And with music, I was into more than just what songs sounded like. I was realising how certain songs and sounds could make you feel. I could tell who wrote or produced songs just by listening for a few seconds. This led me to study the creative processes behind my favourite artists.

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

It's been very surreal actually, like ‘How is this happening right now?' Since the first time we worked together, it's been like family. I trust and love the Palace crew so much. Whether it's an interview or project or they want to use some of my music, I know it's going to be dope. They are so creative with it, it's crazy. They're also very genuine and humble as well. I still can't believe how generous, too, helping us the last few years by donating items as gifts for the artists who pledge their sets for Homeless Homies.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

I was never big into skateboarding, to be honest, but I've always checked out Palace's clothes as well as their Instagram. I saw some of the dopest collabs they had and I just kept checkin' them out. So when they hit me up to be involved with the Palace x Detroit Tigers, I was so hyped!!

What are you currently working on?

This year was supposed to be a lighter workload year for me, but I've been presented with a lot of great opportunities that I just couldn't turn down. I'm working on taking our DJ Bone presents Further concept to other cities. Alongside our usual dates in Amsterdam this year, we held events in Berlin, Detroit, Manchester, Antwerp, Dortmund and Eindhoven. I'm in the studio relentlessly producing, too, working on several projects at once, including a straight-up dance tracks series, a nature project for a 70s icon, a collab with a well-known Detroit producer/DJ, and a special Spatial Audio release. I'm also working on expanding our charitable activities. Since 2002, all proceeds from my labels, any releases, downloads, remix fees, etc, go directly to our Homeless Homies foundation, but I'd like to do more.

Favourite restaurant?

Originally it was Piazza Duomo in Alba, Italy. But recently we dined at Lucky Cat 22 Bishopsgate in London and it was phenomenal. So I have to call it a tie right now between these two amazing restaurants.

Anything you'd recommend?

Music: Pin Breakers by Zelooperz and Black Noi$e, The Future That Created My Past by Mark Williams, A Time And Place by Dave Angel, Lost Tapes 34 by MAW. Movies: Meta Take One, Is God Is, The Currents, Obsession, The Sheep Detectives. Places: Belle Isle (Detroit, MI), Lahaina Banyan Tree (Maui, HI), Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay (Kahuku, HI), Nusa Dua Beach (Bali), Eastern Market (Detroit, MI). Eats: Evie's Tamales (Detroit, MI), Crustacean (Beverly Hills, CA), Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen (Inglewood, CA).

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

First of all, I'm happy that there are so many people who still love to read actual print magazines. It makes sense, too, since Wallpaper* issues are collectibles. I'm very honoured to have this opportunity to be in front of their readers' eyes. It's humbling to know that I'll be in an issue of Wallpaper*. It's such a profound magazine! The writers are always at the forefront of so many things that I love – art, fashion, architecture, technology and even touching on social issues. This is bucket list territory for me to be featured, so thanks again… and huge thanks to my Palace family.