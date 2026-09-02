Geneva Watch Days debuted in 2020 as a decentralised alternative for a pandemic world, in a ‘Phygital’ form when the halls of Palexpo stood empty. Six years on, it has become a must-visit event, and for many is seen as the industry's most collegial gathering.

Geneva Watch Days 2026 (2-6 September) spreads across the city, at the Pavilion at the Rotonde du Mont-Blanc, Hotel Beau-Rivage and the boutiques of Rue du Rhône. Last year's record of 70 brands is beaten with this year’s event, which hosts 71. Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari's chairman and the event's instigator and president, calls it an incubator as much as a showcase, where independents share billing with LVMH's biggest names. Run as a nonprofit by volunteers, the event offers intimate conversations with CEOs in hotel suites, symposia, breakfasts and a chronometry contest supporting Geneva's watchmaking school. From independent to big brands, here are a few watches being revealed today.

Ming 57.05 Comet

(Image credit: Ming)

Ming marks nine years with the 57.05 Comet, a worldtimer built around a patent-pending fix for daylight saving time. An unusual design sees the usually minimal ethos replaced by stepped art deco lugs and a small centre dial that resembles early Patek Philippe world timers of the 1940s and 1950s, framed by a wide bezel. Click the outer bezel 15 degrees, and only the DST-observing cities jump forward, while the rest stay untouched. The watch has a British connection, being named after the de Havilland Comet, the first jet airliner. At its centre, a multilayered blue dial called Comet Tail shifts with the light, making this a charmingly retro take on Ming’s world of horology. Limited to 200 pieces, from CHF 6,950.

ming.watch

Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour

(Image credit: Bremont)

Bremont extends its Terra Nova Jumping Hour with five new pieces, headlined by an all-new 35mm case, the collection's first dress-watch scale. A rich burgundy joins the established pink as Bremont's second British colourway, offered across both the new 35mm and the original 40.5mm. It is a shrewd move by CEO David Cerrato, as the jumping hour and guichet trend remains strong, and both male and female collectors still eschew large sizes in favour of compact chic. Each version keeps the jumping hour's bold montre à guichet display and BC634 calibre, switching the hour disc in under a tenth of a second. In steel and pink, this dressy number rounds out the family with a shimmer that’ll catch the eye of many collectors.

bremont.com

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Dual Time

The latest Dual Time model draws from the Buglari Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar, pictured (Image credit: Bvlgari)

Spearheaded by the never-ending creativity of Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, Bulgari builds its Geneva Watch Days presence around a titanium manifesto. The Octo Finissimo Dual Time marks its first outside collaboration, reworked with Vianney Halter into retrofuture territory between Jules Verne and precision engineering, and limited to 30 pieces in titanium and ten in warm pink gold.

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With external displays framed by studded dive-bell-esque rings, the contrast to the clean-cut symmetry of the Finissimo is striking. The Octo Finissimo Dazzle takes the opposite route, with a case laser-engraved into a camouflage pattern. The finish draws directly from a technique used by automotive manufacturers to conceal a vehicle’s true silhouette during road testing, by wrapping its bodywork in fragmented geometric patterns that confuse the eye, blurring the boundary between Finissimo and abstract art.

bulgari.com

Zenith Chronomaster Solo Sport

(Image credit: Zenith)

Zenith strips the chronograph away from Chronomaster for the first time with the Solo Sport, giving the collecting community the simple three-hander dive watch with a 1950s vibe that has been missing from the brand catalogue. It was built to carry the El Primero's high-frequency identity without its usual stopwatch complication, and comes with a more traditional sweeping logo at 12. The 3620 calibre beats at 5Hz, in a 40mm steel case with a ceramic dive bezel, while a high-tech ceramic dial carries a repeated 45-degree Z motif. It’s a strong move from the brand, the dial pattern a graphic translation of frequency itself, finished with a shark-tooth minute track from Zenith's archive. In black, white and brown, fitted with the new Zenclasp bracelet, it will be available from CHF8,900 (£8,113).

zenith-watches.com

Renaud Tixier Monday Organica

(Image credit: Reanud Tixier)

Renaud Tixier is the result of a long collaboration between watchmaker-slash-inventor and sensei Dominique Renaud, and the artisanal skills of Julien Tixier. This year the two have completed its Organica triptych with Monday Organica Black and Bordeaux, the final two colours after last year's sold-out Blue. Its organic, almost botanical dial might look like pure art nouveau ornament, but is actually drawn from the curves of three RVI2023 calibre components. There are two evocative dials, including a grand feu enamel, notoriously hard to fire flawlessly, and the warmer tones of Bordeaux, in 5N rose gold. Seven pieces of each will be made, price on request.

dominiquerenaud.ch

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Rose Gold Gilt

(Image credit: Daniel Roth)

Daniel Roth, revived in 2023 by LV’s La Fabrique du Temps, pushes further into its Montre Objet d’Art philosophy with the Extra Plat Rose Gold Gilt. On the dial, the Roman numerals and brand name are negative shapes cut through a masking varnish, revealed as bare gold once the surrounding surface has been built up black. Beneath it all sits a pinstripe guilloché, hand-cut on a rose engine by a single artisan, with the black surface shifting with the light and housed in the brand’s signature double-ellipse case. Made from a warm 5N rose gold with a wearably slim 38.6 x 35.5mm size, it runs on the manual-winding calibre DR002. This has 143 components, 65 hours of reserve at 4Hz, and is developed by industry and Gerald Genta veterans Michel Navas and Enrico Barbasini. Priced at CHF55,000 (£50,100).

danielroth.com

Mauron Musy MU05 nO-Ring Origin

(Image credit: Mauron Musy)

Mauron Musy marks a decade of nO-Ring, its unique and patented gasket-free sealing that holds to 300m with metal alone against sapphire. The architectural, almost industrial case, was fittingly offered in a limited collaboration with Italian architect ArturoTedeschi earlier in 2026, but the MU05 nO-Ring Origin goes back to the foundation of the brand. The charming move here is the open-worked dial, where actual fragments of founder Christophe Musy’s handwritten development notes and calculations are visible in crisp print within the dial, unedited and unresolved, and no two watches show the same scrawled theories. It’s a rare instance of an engineering brand taking us behind the scenes, and the 44mm grade-five titanium case houses the skeletonised MM01-SK calibre, visible through sapphire on both sides. All 26 watches come with a strap laser-engraved with the same handwriting, so the reasoning runs off the dial and around the wrist, marking an independent anniversary, at CHF34,000 (£29,170).

mauronmusy.com