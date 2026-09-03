How would you describe what you do?

Designer? A bit of everything, whatever I need to make something work. Some drawing, logos – some funny, some serious – moving image, art direction, pattern design, brand tweaks, a font, books, graphics… General problem solving.

Why do you do it?

Just built that way, what else am I going to do? People ask me to make or do things for them and I usually say yes.

Who or what inspires you?

Everything inspires me, sometimes unexpectedly and often accidentally. I could list loads of people, too, they know who they are (I hope).

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

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Everything teenagers get obsessed with – graffiti, comics, record sleeves, sportswear, skateboard graphics, science fiction, late-night films with subtitles, raving, logos, branding, lol. Pretty much the same as what I'm into now – my taste is a little broader, more refined, and I read more books, go to more contemporary classical concerts

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

It's been a lot of fun, never boring. I've been lucky to collaborate on projects that I wouldn't otherwise have been able to – Wimbledon tennis kits, a Juventus strip, England football gear for the World Cup. Palace doesn't take itself too seriously – that's a big part of what makes it work so well.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

Just that I wanted to get involved as soon as possible, join the gang… even though I've never been a skater. It's a bit of a cliché, but Palace has always felt like an extended family. Or maybe a community centre?

What are you currently working on?

A couple of art books, a really complicated camo design, an exhibition poster, the cover of this issue, and a record sleeve.

Favourite restaurant?

Mr Chow, in Knightsbridge, London, c.1993; Aoi, in Atami, Japan, 2018; The JP Bunker, in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, 2024; Crossroads Cafe, in Peckham, London, always.

Anything you'd recommend?

Air by Christian Kracht, The Rules of the Game by Cop Tears (The Trilogy Tapes), paintings by Christian Hidaka (Éditions B42), Ravenna, Italy (for the Byzantine mosaics), ricotta sour cherry gelato from Gelupo in Soho.

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

I'm glad to hear that you lot are reading the print edition. Try to avoid the internet as much as possible.