How would you describe what you do?

I am a visual artist working across video, photography, sculpture and found objects.

Why do you do it?

Art making for me is a form of healing. My childhood was quite complicated and traumatic. I pretty much lived in a constant dissociated space and wanted to escape. Even though that space contained a lot of pain, it also gave me a lot of strength.

Who or what inspires you?

Memory Screen, Photosynthesis, Apocalypse Now, Helen Frankenthaler, decay, Bruce Conner, colour, abandoned objects, friends.

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

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As a teenager, I was inspired by skate videos and magazines. Videos by Mike Hill, such as Memory Screen, really impacted me. It wasn't a standard skate video with trick after trick – it was more of a visual essay, an art piece, mixing Super 8 footage with a barely recognisable skate trick shot on deteriorating VHS. It must've been so much fun to make and that pushed me to be creative.

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

Effortless. Lev and Stuart have always believed in the work I do. I never felt like they had to hold my hand on solo projects. But also, on the projects we did together, there was a lot of creative freedom and room to breathe, which is extremely rare in the commercial advertising world.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

It was refreshing seeing them create a brand based on lo-fi raw skateboarding that wasn't afraid to be different. None of that dry HD 60p a pop bullshit.

What are you currently working on?

I just recently closed my first solo show, which brought a lot to the surface for me. I'm taking the time to process and understand the experience. It's actually quite exciting, and I'm looking forward to making new work.

Favourite restaurant?

Either Rubirosa (NYC) or La Brace (Cefalù).

Anything you'd recommend?

A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Rebecca Solnit; Perfect Lives store in London; Ana Mendieta at Tate Modern; Synecdoche, New York; Looking for Mushrooms by Bruce Conner; Discreet Music by Brian Eno.

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

Revisit and review. Between creative periods, I review my archives, looking back at things I've collected or photographed.