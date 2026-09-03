How would you describe what you do?

The best and only way to describe the things I get to do is that I have complete and utter freedom to do what I want and when I want. The dream.

Why do you do it?

I do it for the love, I do it for me, I'm selfish with it.

Who or what inspires you?

Virgil Abloh, Lev Tanju and you, Sir Stuart Hammond, you lot inspire my mental creativity on and off the board. Family friends & the haters.

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

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I really loved building old war planes from scratch and painting them, along with Lego. Probably my first obsession before skating. I suppose I carried the building aspect on from then.

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

Forever exhilarating TS.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

Mate, there is no prior. The foot was on the gas from day dot.

What are you currently working on?

I'm working on DCV'87 and Palasonic 2. The rest is hush hush :)

Favourite restaurant?

La Famiglia, London.

Anything you'd recommend?

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle. Music by James Massiah, Babydoom, Ceehoo, John Glacier, Steven Julien, Othrwld. Art by Shawn Powers. The Game. Jamaica, Jamaica, Jamaica.

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

dcv87.com