How would you describe what you do?

I facilitate musical happenings. I'm a singer; the made thing is a collective experience.

Why do you do it?

I truly don't think that there's any other way.

Who or what inspires you?

I just saw a performance by choreographer and dancer Jesse Factor called The MetaMarthasis. It pulls together ideas from Martha Graham and Madonna, and it helped me feel like part of a continuum.

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

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Live theatre and live music got me inspired. I see now that this is a very basic form of what we do: transmit messages, through code, to people in the same room or space.

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

Bold and beautiful.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

I knew it was an organisation in the process of defining its own medium.

What are you currently working on?

Songs on which the rest of the work is hung.

Favourite restaurant?

The RibCrib in Louisville, KY (now closed).

Anything you'd recommend?

KTNN Radio, the voice of the Navajo nation.

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

God bless us, everyone.