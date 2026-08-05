Bid on artist-designed record sleeve artwork for War Child
700 artists have designed record sleeves for War Child's annual auction, Secret 7”. See the results in London
War Child’s annual Secret 7” record auction, sitting at the intersection of art and music, has become a summer highlight. The concept is simple, with figures from across the creative industries asked to submit a design for a record sleeve. All of the 700 results will be on show at London’s 180 Studios in August, before being available to buy at an online auction, with all proceeds going to the charity.
Designs are kept anonymous until the record reaches its owner, who will then discover if they have a work from a big name or emerging artist. The artists creating work for the tenth auction span eclectic mediums, and include ceramicist Clare Twomey, French artist and muralist Thierry Noir, British Sri Lankan multidisciplinary artist MURUGIAH, British Congolese visual artist Joy Yamusangie, The Haçienda designer Ben Kelly, and The Maccabees’ frontman Orlando Weeks.
The record itself unites 7 songs from John Lennon, The Last Dinner Party, Gabrielle, The Maccabees, Skin, Glass Animals and Bastille. Every song is pressed 100 times onto the seven-inch vinyl, meaning there is a strictly limited run of 700 records.
‘Secret 7" continues to demonstrate the powerful role that creativity can play in driving positive change, even in some of the most dangerous parts of the world, and we're hugely grateful to the exceptional artists who have contributed their talent to this year's campaign,’ says Charlotte Nimmo, War Child’s fundraising and engagement director.
‘Once again, we have some incredible artists – both visual and musical – helping to shine a spotlight on War Child's mission to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children affected by conflict. We're looking forward to welcoming visitors to the exhibition this August, celebrating the intersection of art and activism.’
Across the nine editions to date, Secret 7” has so far raised over £900,000, supporting War Child’s work in protecting and educating the lives of children impacted by war around the world, including Sudan, Ukraine, Gaza, Afghanistan and DRC.
Adds Nimmo: ‘Our hope is that every artwork on display brings joy to the lucky people who win them in the auction, while representing meaningful change being made to the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable children.’
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Record sleeves will be exhibited at 180 Studios from 18 - 30 August 2026. Find out more at secret-7.co.uk
Hannah Silver is a writer, editor and author with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.