How would you describe what you do?

Jackson Technically we're music producers and composers, which entails coming up with musical ideas, developing and recording them and then presenting them in the way we, or our client, want them to be heard. It can be a very simple or a very complicated process, from gestating a tune to delivering a finalised recorded composition. There's a decent amount of creative risk and luck involved too so we can't claim we totally know what we're doing all the time, but we've been doing it together for 13 years professionally, so I guess that means we're doing something right. Luke I tell people I'm a music producer and composer, and steer clear of any mention of DJing or performance to avoid any questions.

Why do you do it?

Luke I started making music in my early teens because I loved doing it and, by process of elimination, it has become – just about – a career. Similarly, Rezzett started with us making music together for a laugh with no plan beyond that. I have a clear memory of us pissing ourselves laughing when we were making what became the first ever tune we released, Fire Bomb – which is also the first tune of ours that Palace used in a video. Jackson I've been fascinated with sound since I was a nipper and got into playing around with it creatively when I was a teenager. I'm 38 now and still think there's a lot left to sonically explore beyond the horizon. I feel lucky to think that there's a few people that wouldn't like me to stop yet. I really love what I do, whether it's in the studio or on the road playing in clubs. It's been a good ride.

Who or what inspires you?

Jackson London. The potential to fail. The potential to win! Happy hardcore. Luke. Luke Inspiration is elusive and can pop up when you least expect it, like hearing three seconds of a track in a mix that makes you immediately open up Ableton, or having a nice interaction at the post office. I have some reliable sources for emergency situations, like the Coen Brothers, or Potential Bad Boy, or my mum, or Will Bankhead, or Jackson.

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

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Luke I was into anything and everything, watching a lot of MTV, a lot of weird films on late-night television, listening to my older brothers' music, reading my parents' books. I found it all very exciting if I thought it was good, and I'd like to think I have continued through life in that same spirit. Jackson I was already a music studio rat at 15, which led me to messing about with tape machines and electronics. But outside of music, I've always really admired people who hone a tangible craft, whether that's welding, ceramics or skateboarding. I think there's a lot of creative parallels between those kinds of disciplines and making music.

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

Jackson It almost always starts with a banging email from Stuart. He'll ask for something really specific and with not a lot of time to get it done, so we'll just smash it out until everyone's happy. Sometimes there's a bit of back and forth, but we've been working with Palace for ages and we've always been gassed on whatever project they've asked us to score – and had a lot of fun, too! Luke Refreshing, and a pleasure. A refreshing pleasure. Palace have a clear vision of what they want, but they also put a lot of trust in their collaborators, so we tend to get a couple of helpful notes back, but mostly we are met with deep enthusiasm and a ‘this is sick, send the invoice through, safe!' It makes for good fun and for good work, I think.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

Jackson The people of Palace were in my periphery since I lived in a squat in Elephant. I met Rory Milanes at some shit night at Alibi first and, after a ruckus on the dancefloor involving someone throwing a pint, we swapped numbers and this led to meeting Will Bankhead (The Trilogy Tapes) and that brought us into the fold with Lev, Stuart, Nugget and Lucien. It was really amazing to witness it – just a couple of those first T-shirts to blowing up and having a shop in Soho to seeing Rory and some other geezers I'd met at the pub go pro. Sick!

What are you currently working on?

Jackson We just put out a new 21-track album called Into the Boiling Darks so we're getting ready for live shows while finally having some time to enjoy making music for ourselves again. I've just bought a rare Polish drum machine that sounds mental and is keeping me busy when I'm not.

Favourite restaurant?

Jackson Terry's Cafe in SE1 holds a special place in my heart. Sicilia in Roppongi, Tokyo, does a banging green salad. Luke Estrela d'Ouro, Lisbon.

Anything you'd recommend?

Luke The films of Les Blank. Jackson Guy Sherwin's Optical Sound Films (1971-2007), the bar at Gambrinus, Lisbon.

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

Jackson If you're reading thus far and haven't the foggiest what we do still, then go check our music out: some of it is really good. Also big up Adam Bray: he's got you for the interiors. Luke If anyone in the Finsbury Park area wants to buy a 1960s Heal's brown corduroy sofa, hit me up on Marketplace.