How would you describe what you do?

I'd like to say I just throw stuff at the wall and see what sticks. Officially? I'm mostly a photographer, as well as a lighting director, visual merchandiser and occasional chef.

Why do you do it?

I fell into photography by accident. I started out in lighting and became really nerdy about it. I didn't properly pick up a camera until I was 20 because I was terrified I wouldn't be good enough or that I didn't understand it technically. That fear probably shaped the way I work more than anything. Instead of waiting until I felt ready, I just kept doing it anyway. I still approach shoots with that same mindset; commit to the idea and figure it out as you go. Photography can be a very solitary thing, but more often, it takes a whole village. I'm incredibly grateful that people continue to trust me to make work alongside them.

Who or what inspires you?

A lot of my inspiration comes from the people I've met along the way who have taught me what I know now. Jet, the photo studio technician at Central Saint Martins, who encouraged my geekiness about studio lighting. Raph and Lulu at Fashion East, who gave me my first photography job. I genuinely think about them every time I take a photo. Aidan Zamiri is my absolute king, legend and mentor. I don't think he realises how much I've learned just by being alongside him. He has such a clear vision, but he's also endlessly excited to experiment. And I always find myself coming back to the imagery of Hiromix, Christopher Doyle, Luis Sanchis, David Sims and Takashi Homma.

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

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My dad was a vinyl hoarder. He'd buy anything as long as it was a bargain. I was always rummaging through the stacks to see what he'd found, and I loved the covers. As a kid, I'd pick one record every day and display it on a shelf in my room. It could be anything, from a Russian orchestra to Dolly Parton.

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

Surreal and an absolute hoot! It never feels like work. Just hanging out with friends who are hilarious and have great taste in music.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

They don't take themselves too seriously while also showing so much care and passion for what they do. Lots of love and respect.

What are you currently working on?

Trying to do more personal stuff.

Favourite restaurant?

This is the worst question to ask me. I love food. Lao Siam and Buck in Paris, Uoriki in Tokyo, Rita's in Soho, El Xampanyet and Nardi in Barcelona, Imone in New Malden, Books for Cooks in Notting Hill, Yokoya in Camden, My Old Place in Liverpool Street.

Anything you'd recommend?

Kokuho by Sang-il Lee. Tart by Slutty Chef. J Dilla's The Shining and Lafayette Afro Rock Band's Afro Funk Explosion. Victoria Peak, Hong Kong, at night.

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

Laugh a lot, hang out with your friends, watch films, eat good food, stay out super late, walk where you can, look after your body, be nice to others.