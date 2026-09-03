How would you describe what you do?

I make music.

Why do you do it?

Idk, lol.

Who or what inspires you?

Windom Earle.

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

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Tim & Barry videos.

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

Jokes.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

I used to have the half puffer – that was my favourite jacket.

What are you currently working on?

I made some stuff on my phone that's sounding cool.

Favourite restaurant?

There was a sushi buffet in Canada that I went to once, but I can't remember the name. Also McChina.

Anything you'd recommend?

Chouffe Cherry beer – idk if that's what it's called, but it slaps.

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

Yoo, what's going on.