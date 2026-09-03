How would you describe what you do?

I am a horticulturalist and nurseryman. I also work as a designer and make art. I feel that my nursery and garden is a huge installation that I am working on.

Why do you do it?

I love what I do. I became obsessed with plants about 15 years ago, and the obsession eventually led me to where I am.

Who or what inspires you?

From horticulture, James Hitchmough, Peter Korn, Cassian Schmidt, Keith Wiley, Bettina Jaugstetter, Giacomo Guzzon, Beth Chatto, Olivier Filippi. Non horticultural, David Nash, Paul Noble, Eduardo Chillida, Barry McGee. I find very specific pieces of music are a kind of a personal soundtrack to keep me inspired and I think are probably my driving influence on a daily basis to name a few – early Arvo Pärt compositions, Richard Skelton, Rachel's, early Mogwai. Harold Budd is deeply inspirational to me. Also, my wife Clare Shilland and my friend and artist Ben Branagan.

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

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I am completely indebted to being a teenager skateboarder in the 90s. It shaped who I am creatively and I've always done my own thing. No one really liked us and it gave me the confidence to follow my own path. London graffiti of this era was a big influence on me. The South Bank at this time, then getting sponsored by Slam City Skates and working there, above Rough Trade, and becoming heavily obsessed with music. In my late teens, I became fascinated by art in general. I saw Barry McGee (Twist) in San Francisco. The graffiti scene there was highly inspirational to me, as was Margaret Kilgallen, who was on the periphery of that scene.

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

I used to sit in Lev's bedroom and we would talk about his idea. We were friends first, and it's nice to see your friends do so well, so always a pleasure to be involved.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

As I have been around since before it existed, I was just stoked for Lev (and Gareth) that it all worked out. We all grew up together, we are a tight crew.

What are you currently working on?

On quite large drought-tolerant, non-irrigated plant beds in the nursery. I've been exploring how interesting and dynamic plantings can be without irrigation, and this summer has been a testament to our changing climate. I am continuing to propagate as many interesting species as I can that are not available in the UK that I feel can be of use in coming years. Dynamic plantings are needed more than ever in our society – well-designed plant communities support social communities. I am working towards applying some of these concepts into the public realm.

Favourite restaurant?

Los Pinos in Santa Cruz, California.

Anything you'd recommend?

Tabula Rasa by Arvo Pärt. I have listened to it hundreds of time in the last year. It makes me think deeply. Also, Carson McCullers' The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

Follow your own path. Everything I have done creatively came from influence and imagination. All the things I've been involved with, especially with Palace, came from our ideas and thoughts, no moodboards.

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