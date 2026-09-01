'The Elbphilharmonie is the most beautiful ship that will never set sail,' is the quote that opens the new book on Hamburg's world-famous concert hall. It was said by Christoph Lieben-Seutter, the general and artistic director of Elbphilharmonie & Laeiszhalle Hamburg, and signals high praise indeed to have such a rave review from the project's users, especially as it was initially hotly debated for its prolonged construction period and rising costs.

Yet built it was, and 11 January 2017 marked the launch of what has now become a beloved and popular music venue – as well as a landmark for the waterside of the north German port. The aforementioned publication (released by Hoffman und Campe on 2 September 2026 and available to order now in English and German) is timed to mark the project's upcoming tenth anniversary, and its architects, Swiss studio Herzog & de Meuron, look back on their building and flag its proven ability to bring together people and music.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elbphilharmonie / Thies Rätzke)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elbphilharmonie / Michael Zapf)

The Elbphilharmonie turns ten

Standing tall, the Elbphilharmonie's swooping roof and sculptural volume make it appear like a ship under construction by the River Elbe in the Port of Hamburg. Placed on a brick plinth, the project glistens in the sun and reflects the ever-changing northern skies on its glazed upper body. Its crisp roofline – matched by the energy of the city's frosty winters – holds a complex structure topped by tens of what look like oversized sequins, but are in fact shimmering aluminium discs.

Meanwhile, inside, a buzz of activity unfolds. The building hosts three majestic concert halls – the Grand Hall, the Recital Hall and the smaller Kaistudio 1 – but also much more: 45 private apartments, a 244-room hotel, a multistorey car park and a large central gathering place, titled the 'Plaza'.

Watch the festive Elbphilharmonie concert live on 1 Sept 2026 at 8pm (CEST) / 7pm (BST)

Ascan Mergenthaler, senior partner at Herzog & de Meuron and partner in charge of Elbphilharmonie, says: 'Two aspects are at the core of the design of Elbphilharmonie. The first is the intimacy and power of the concert hall. It feels almost like being in the belly of the building: a comfortable, highly social space with a certain timelessness. Its refined geometry oscillates between angular and organic lines, underscored by the subtle texture of the hall’s walls and ceiling. It is a unique hall, without a comparable precedent, and people sense this. That quality makes every performance at Elbphilharmonie a special occasion.

‘The second aspect is the public plaza, situated between the existing brick warehouse and the new glass structure above. It is a truly public space, open to everyone rather than only concertgoers: an urban square elevated above the River Elbe, from which one can understand both the origins and identity of Hamburg. I think it is this combination of an intense shared interior experience with an open civic gesture towards the city that makes the Elbphilharmonie so successful and of lasting relevance.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elbphilharmonie / Iwan Baan)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elbphilharmonie / Thies Rätzke)

Technical refinements abound in the Elbphilharmonie. The auditoriums, specifically, are home to many. In the Grand Hall, for instance, 'suspended above the stage like an inverted mushroom is a highly complex structure packed with technology and accessible only to the experts: the reflector. Its purpose is to direct sound from the stage back towards the musicians, preventing it from dispersing uncontrolledly into the upper reaches of the hall,' the book describes.

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It is the balance of engineering and the visual feast the design provides that elevates the concert hall interiors.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elbphilharmonie / Michael Zapf)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elbphilharmonie / Thies Rätzke)

Mergenthaler reflects on the project's learnings, ten years on: 'The intimacy of coming together to listen to music as a holistic experience is central. The Elbphilharmonie is a compact, intimate space that brings musicians and audience into close relation. It is not a frontal experience, but a spatial one. The fact that visitors can walk from the stage all the way up to the highest seat within the hall reinforces this idea: it is a place for people both to make and to listen to music.

'Equally important is its openness to many forms of performance. Through its material finishes, acoustic flexibility, and adaptable stage design, the hall was conceived not only for classical music, but as an exceptional setting for jazz, rock, pop, world music, performance, and opera. Quite literally, it is a house for everyone – “Ein Haus für Alle”.'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elbphilharmonie / Oliver Heissner)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elbphilharmonie / Maxim Schulz)

The Elbphilharmonie's season opening concert takes place at 8pm (CEST) at the Grand Hall, featuring the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Alexandre Kantorow on piano, and conductor Manfred Honeck. The programme (live-streamed as above) will contain:

Johannes Brahms

Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15

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Dmitri Shostakovich

Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47

elbphilharmonie.de

herzogdemeuron.com