The announcement of the OBEL Award winner 2026 brings with it an important moment. Here is a winner that celebrates not 'just' design excellence and innovation that look firmly to a more sustainable future, but one that also does so within the context of public administration, a rare case study of how to apply pioneering architectural strategies within systemic structures.

And that winner? The Balearic Social Housing Model, a social housing model implemented in the Balearic Islands between 2019 and 2023, where the way residential spaces for vulnerable communities are commissioned, procured, designed, built and inhabited is rethought.

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

Who is Balearic Social Housing Model, the OBEL Award winner 2026?

The initiative was born of a partnership between economist Cris Ballester Parets, the Balearic government’s former managing director of IBAVI, and Carles Oliver Barceló, the head of IBAVI’s Technical Department. Together, they not only challenged how public institutions can play an important role in environmental, social and economic innovation, but also created a wealth of homes during the period of their collaboration – showcasing that their approach is not about theory, but about real-world results.

Pere Matutes 72 (Image credit: Jesus Granada)

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

Nathalie de Vries, who acted as chair of jury for the 2026 OBEL Award, said: 'What makes the Balearic Social Housing Model remarkable is how innovative architecture can be found not just in design and material choice but also in procurement, policy and process. Public housing shortages are not unique to the Balearic Islands; the same structural pressure is playing out in cities and regions across the world. What this model offers is a framework wherein public institutions can adapt to their own context along with proof that public administration itself can become a genuine engine for change.'

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

The Obel Award jury applauded the housing model's quietly revolutionary approach, which responded perfectly to the award's annual focus, 'Systems’ Hack', now extended into its second award cycle. Amidst a state of increasing global economic, political and climatic instability, this accolade's organisers are keen to find and bring forward ways of operating that offer ingenious solutions which show a way forward for architecture and the built environment within existing systems – flagging that creating radical solutions does not always need a complete reinvention of how we operate.

(Image credit: Milena Villalba)

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

Jesper Eis Eriksen, the director of the OBEL Foundation, added: 'Systems' Hack asked how architecture can reshape failing systems within which it operates. That question deserves extensive exploration and reflection, which is why we chose to extend the theme for one more year, and gave the jury the opportunity to appoint the 2027 OBEL Award winner under the Systems' Hack focus.'

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

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