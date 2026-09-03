Sophia Stel is part of Palace's Creative Universe

How would you describe what you do?

I make music.

Why do you do it?

Because I love it.

Who or what inspires you?

All ten of my siblings, my friends, people that like my music, beautiful things, hard times, good times, walking, running, daydreams, night dreams.

What creative work got you excited when you were a teenager, and how does it align with what you're into now?

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've always loved music that feels addictive. In my teens, it was pop music.

How would you describe your experience of working with Palace Skateboards?

Awesome because everybody is so nice and it was so chill. And everybody took a smoke break every five minutes.

What were your thoughts on Palace prior to working with them?

I always thought they were cool.

What are you currently working on?

On an album that feels really good.

Favourite restaurant?

Pagliacci's in Victoria, BC.

Anything you'd recommend?

Making iMovie slideshows. I find this is a really nice way to appreciate specific moments in your life with some photos and a nice song.

Tens of thousands of real human Wallpaper* print edition readers are out there: what is your message to them?

Kindness is free.