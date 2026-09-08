The long-awaited return of one of Audi’s most celebrated modern model names has been expected for a while. The contemporary A2 isn’t quite the same kind of design revival as a Renault 4 or 5, but traces of the original car’s form are certainly in evidence, not to mention its spirit.

Audi A2 e-tron (Image credit: Audi)

The new Audi A2 is an e-tron, a pure electric car. The headline figure is that it offers a WLTP range of up to 646km (a shade over 401 miles) from the top of the line 84 kWh battery (smaller, cheaper 52 and 61 kWh variants are available).

Audi is citing this as the most efficient model in its history, with an energy consumption of 12.8 kWh/100 km (which converts into a UK-specific Miles per Kilowatt-hour 4.85 mi/kWh – anything over 4.5 is not uncommon but still impressive).

Audi A2 e-tron (Image credit: Audi)

That frugality is all the more fitting given the history of the A2. The original debuted in 1999, following on from the 1997 Audi Al2 concept. A compact, upright hatchback, the A2 combined ultra-light (and expensive) all-aluminium construction with finely honed aerodynamics and a range of efficient combustion engines, including a 1.2l turbo-diesel that could get record-breaking mileage (around 140mpg). It was also beautifully detailed inside and out.

Audi A2 e-tron (Image credit: Audi)

Sadly, it didn’t achieve the required sales to survive and production ended in 2005. It was not replaced. Expensive to buy but cheap to run has never been a particular successful formula in the auto industry – note how difficult it is to get the wealthy into expensive electric cars. Nevertheless, the A2 was ahead of its time in almost every respect and has garnered an enthusiastic following in the ensuing years.

Audi A2 e-tron (Image credit: Audi)

Can the new A2 e-tron combine efficiency with popularity? EVs have made a good deal easier to charge more for less, if you’ll pardon the pun, despite the market’s broad attempts to lower the barrier to entry at the bottom end.

An Audi is a premium machine, however, and although the A2 e-tron won’t change that, it’s notably sparser in interior details if not equipment. The extensive use of 'Softwrap', a new fabric surface, across the dash and door panels gives a certain minimalist, old school vibe.

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Audi A2 e-tron (Image credit: Audi)

Other useful features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), ie, you can charge your e-bike from the car, a large panoramic glass roof and magnetic charge stations for smartphones. Recycled materials are used extensively, from aluminium to plastic, with a special focus on designing components for recycling at the end of the car’s life cycle.

Audi A2 e-tron dashboard (Image credit: Audi)

Visually, there are clear nods to the earlier car, especially in the shape of the glass house and the way the rear window is bisected by the descending roof glass. The front end is rather disappointing in comparison – any hope that Audi was going to head back to the clarity of 90s icons like the TT and A2 were raised by the recent Nuvolari reveal and then cruelly dashed by the towering grille of the new Q9.

The A2 e-tron splits the difference but still errs on the side of big grille=bold personality. Odd, given it’s a pure EV (and even odder given the 1999 A2 barely had any grille at all).

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These are all hopefully minor quibbles about a car we’re nevertheless excited to drive. A2 is a perfect name for an EV that majors in minimalism in the service of slippery aero and efficient use of available resources. Here’s hoping that the A2 e-tron can avoid cult status and head for high up in the sales charts instead.

Audi A2 e-tron (Image credit: Audi)

Audi A2 e-tron, from 38,200 euros, first European deliveries Q4 2026, Audi.com, @Audi