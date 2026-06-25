Amble wants to slow down your journey and turn lightweight mobility into an experience

Amble is a new mobility company out of Portugal, assembled by a team with a diverse range of specialism and a passion for industrial and mobility design. The team of four includes hotelier and entrepreneur José António Uva, industrial designer Julian Hoenig, Michael Tropper of London-based creative studio forpeople and Adrien Roose, one of the co-founders of e-bike manufacturers Cowboy.

The Amble One (Image credit: Amble)

Together, the four founded Amble as a bridge between off-road, quadricycle-style vehicles like golf buggies and fully street-legal vehicles for short-range mobility in small communities. Their debut product is the Amble One, a stripped-down, ultra simple electric buggy that’s also fully legal for road use in both the US and EU.

The Amble One features a cork steering wheel and plenty of storage (Image credit: Amble)

Amble One is built on a modular platform, so the passenger version you see here can be simply modified for cargo, light commerce and other use cases. The new company’s ambition is to have vehicles on the road for 2027, starting with hospitality orders with personal vehicles available the following year. The target start price is €20,000 / $25,000 plus local taxes.

The One is street legal in the EU and the US (Image credit: Amble)

The Amble One follows a long tradition of beach cars, island transport and remote mobility requirements. Rugged tyres give it light off-roading ability – perfect for gravel tracks and sandy lanes – while the canvas-toppped open framework is evocative of the classic Mini Moke and contemporary seaside-themed quadricycles like the Citroën Ami Buggy and Fiat Topolino.

The first vehicles will go to hospitality customers (Image credit: Amble)

According to Roose, ‘cars are engineered for speed, distance and efficiency. Yet many journeys are short, and for those journeys the car is often too big, too complex and too expensive. Amble is our answer: a new kind of electric vehicle designed for short-range mobility, where the journey becomes part of the experience.’ It’s not hard to imagine a fleet of Amble’s at António Uva’s own destination resort, the 780-hectare São Lourenço do Barrocal in Alentejo.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Amble) (Image credit: Amble) (Image credit: Amble) (Image credit: Amble)

Then there’s the name, implying a journey without urgency and the opportunity to take in more of your surroundings. ‘Amble One is built to embody that idea in its open, simple design, with no unnecessary separation between interior and exterior, people and place,’ says Julian Hoenig, ‘No doors to close you in, no unnecessary screens to pull you away. It is about the people on board and how they enjoy the world around them.’

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Amble) (Image credit: Amble) (Image credit: Amble)

Michael Tropper describes the design approach as a holistic one, encompassing not just the way the materials – aluminium, leather, cotton and a cork-clad steering wheel – will patinate over time, but also the way in which the vehicle sounds and feels. ‘We believe that when you slow down, the world opens up, and your relationship to everything around you changes,’ he says.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amble One electric buggy (Image credit: Amble)

Hospitality destinations eager to take a first bite include Amangiri in Canyon Point, Six Senses Residences Loire Valley and the Caribbean island of Mustique. ‘The best hospitality properties obsess over every guest’s touchpoint. Amble was built with the same thinking: a vehicle where the journey is part of the experience,’ says António Uva.

DriveAmble.com, @DriveAmble