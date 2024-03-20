Cowboy Cross e-bike extends the company’s line-up, abilities and connectivity
A bike for all seasons, the Cowboy Cross is a go-anywhere e-bike with power, practicality and intelligence
The Cowboy Cross is the latest e-bike from Belgian outfit Cowboy. It follows on from the Cowboy 4 and the recent Cowboy Cruiser but ramps up the all-terrain credentials. With larger tyres and enhanced suspension, the Cross is available in two frame designs, step-through and step-over.
Cowboy kicked off as an urban brand, co-founded by CEO Adrien Roose and CTO Tanguy Goretti in Brussels in 2017. Together with VP of design Richard Bone, the team has slowly edged the Cowboy offering towards a wider variety of applications, without ever losing sight of its core commuting audience.
To maintain comfort and balance across a variety of surfaces, the Cross is an all-new design. Suspension on the front fork and seat keep you in place, while the thick 60mm tyres will keep you on track on both road and trail. Practical features include a removable battery pack (with up to 50 per cent more capacity than before), giving the Cross a range of up to 120km, with a full charge taking around three hours.
There’s also a built-in rear rack and three new metallic colours, two greys – Lava and Mushroom – and Moss green, all of which are enhanced by the wire-free design of the frame. Cowboy has always emphasised the importance of app integration to its bikes, and the Cowboy Connect service integrates a series of ‘Live Challenges’ to add fitness goals to your ride, alongside a mechanical diagnostic tool, intelligent crash and theft detection and Google Maps navigation.
As Roose points out, ‘E-bike sales will surpass car sales in Europe by 2030, and Cowboy is leading the charge of this transport revolution; building the favourite model of transport in every home, offering more reasons than ever to get out of the car and into the open air.’ With an overall load capacity of 140kg, impressive security, safety and connectivity, the Cowboy Cross is enough to tempt any petrolhead to get into pedalling.
Cowboy Cross, €3,499 (early bird price only), Cowboy.com, @CowboyBike
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
