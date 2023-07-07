A new Cowboy e-bike glides into town – meet the Cruiser

Cowboy has a well-deserved place on our list of high-design e-bikes. Still a relatively young company – it was founded in 2017 by Adrien Roose, Karim Slaoui and Tanguy Goretti – the Brussels-based bike expert has announced its latest model, the Cruiser. The Cruiser adopts the ‘Dutch’ riding position – much more upright and sedate – rather than the more conventional mountain bike stylings of other Cowboy e-bikes. These include the C4 – now renamed the Classic – and the C4 step-through model, which is now known as the Cruiser ST.

Cowboy Cruiser e-bike: time to sit up and take notice

(Image credit: Cowboy)

An upright bike offers urban riders a combination of relaxed posture and better visibility, and the Cruiser has a new handlebar as well as a wider saddle. The gearing has also been adjusting to make the ride more relaxing and less hurried. The new model weighs 19.3kg and incorporates a phone mount between the handlebars for access to Cowboy’s app. The latter now integrates Google mapping for turn-by-turn navigation, and marks closer integration and collaboration with Google’s team to better adapt their platform for the changing needs of cyclists. The app also provides bike tracking, as well as aggregated stats about your rides.

(Image credit: Cowboy)

Additional benefits include a carbon drive belt, puncture-resistant tyres and a removable battery for charging at home or in the office. Front and rear lights are also integrated into the frame, which continues Cowboy’s minimal aesthetic, with its sturdy, unadorned frame, purist typography and concealed cabling. With a range of between 25 to 40 miles, depending on your riding style and level of battery assist, the Cruiser is a sturdy city bike worth watching out for.

The Cowboy range (Image credit: Cowboy)

Cowboy Cruiser, available in Black or Sand, £2,690, UK.Cowboy.com