The unofficial rule of the countryside is that if you’re bombing around in anything that looks remotely like a brutalist building, then you’re probably a farmer. No sweeping rooflines or curvaceous windscreens, to be part of the club it’s strictly straight lines and subpar aerodynamics. Watching the Ineos Quartermaster’s angular visage appear above the hedgerow amongst Dorset's rolling hills, it looks at home.

Ineos Quartermaster in the rough (Image credit: Ineos)

Gone are the days when double-cab pickups qualified as vans for UK tax purposes. Even before the change, the Quartermaster never fell into that category since it can’t carry more than 835kg in the petrol version or 760kg in the diesel. Compare that to the farmer’s true friend, the Toyota Hilux, which can lug around 1,065kg for £20k less than the Ineos, and questions start to arise on the newcomer’s legitimacy.

The Quartermaster undeniably looks the part, but at a starting price of £63,495 the truck bed will likely see nothing more egregious than some muddy boots, wet dogs and anything that would otherwise leave a lingering scent, stain or scratch in the cab. Think of it more in terms of private school pickups in the shires, rather than a tradie and his pickup for hire.

Ineos Quartermaster dashboard (Image credit: Ineos)

Inside, the cabin takes heavy inspiration from aviation, like its sister model, the Grenadier. Even the passenger airbag light looks like the seatbelt warning sign in a plane. Tactile buttons line the upright dash and spill over onto the ceiling where you can select all manner of off-road performance-enhancing modes.

The aircraft-inspired roof-mounted controls in the Quartermaster (Image credit: Ineos)

The aircraft-inspired controls in the Quartermaster (Image credit: Ineos)

The small semblance of a driver’s display is a faceless rectangle that houses warning lights and indicators. It’s refreshing to find yourself not sitting in front of yet another screen while driving. Of course, important information like speed and fuel are still visible, just on the right-hand side of the central display (which can be used as a touchscreen or controlled with a rotary dial).

Rear cab seats, Ineos Quartermaster (Image credit: Ineos)

Enjoyably, nestled under the rear seats is a reggaeton-shaming subwoofer, contributing to one of the crispest and loudest sound systems you can find in any pickup. Two pop-up safari-style sunroofs and Popemobile-esque glass all around fill the cabin with light but despite this it still feels quite tight and a bit van-like.

The rear load bed on the Quartermaster (Image credit: Ineos)

Somehow, despite the interior featuring gorgeous supple leather and well executed technology, alongside plenty of hard plastics and water-resistant features, it neither feels luxurious enough to rival a Range Rover, nor robust enough to live forever like an old Land Rover.

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The Quartermaster in its element (Image credit: Ineos)

For 2026, the Quartermaster has been updated in line with its SUV-styled station wagon sibling. The most notable improvement is significantly better steering feel and a turning circle that has been cut by a metre . Don’t be fooled though, it still possesses the agility of a 12-tonne truck and any tight situation normally handled with a swift three-point turn will result in no-less than seven shunts backwards and forwards, plus or minus expletives.

Ineos Quartermaster Fieldmaster Edition (Image credit: Ineos)

Wider and taller than a Defender, old or new, the Quartermaster is the antithesis of what you want on narrow country lanes. It certainly has a commanding presence; just as you’re always forced to give way and reverse at the sight of a tractor trundling towards you on a single-track road, the Quartermaster serves as an automatic stop-and-reverse sign to those coming the opposite direction. Might is right.

Ineos Quartermaster Fieldmaster Edition (Image credit: Ineos)

Rightly or wrongly, such a vehicle is always going to be something that justifies itself on want alone. The absurdity of the Quartermaster’s 5.4m length has you pouring out of any parking space you manage to squeeze into. Throw in the towering 2m+ plus height, lifted stance and old school Defender-thieved silhouette, and it often ends up looking more parody than pedigree.

The Ineos Quartermaster (Image credit: Ineos)

A cynic might say that the Quartermaster is not a “Built Tough” Ranger or an unbreakable Hilux; it's a Cheshire-spec Chelsea tractor for cosplaying farmers. That downplays its very real off-road ability however. It probably fares much better in the US, where space is unlimited and code-switching via your choice of truck is a national pastime.

Ineos Quartermaster Fieldmaster Edition (Image credit: Ineos)

A week stomping about the south coast in what could easily pass for the hero car in a Jurassic Park sequel, and the conclusion is this: much like an actor, the Quartermaster can play a pickup. It can't haul or manoeuvre quite like a farm-hardened Hilux, its size and steering make it too clumsy for work on the yard and it’s far too precious for tools on the back seat.

Ineos Quartermaster Fieldmaster Edition (Image credit: Ineos)

Nevertheless, the Quartermaster still larks about the countryside like it owns the place, content as a chariot for daily dog walks, trips to the beach with bikes in the back or just the morning coffee run. However you use it, you're definitely playing a part.

Ineos Quartermaster, from £63,495, IneosGrenadier.com, @Ineos_Grenadier