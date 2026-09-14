Last performing from the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2024, Céline Dion has taken some time away from the stage due to her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome - a rare neurological condition marked by a heightened sensitivity to noise and stress, as detailed in her unfiltered documentary I AM: Céline Dion, released in the same year. On Saturday, her fans welcomed her back to the stage at the largest indoor arena in Europe: the 45,000 capacity Plenitude area, a cavernous venue known for hosting global superstar concerts, rugby matches and high-octane spectacles including monster truck racing.

Céline Dion's comeback as staged by Willo Perron

(Image credit: Thomas Samson / AFP via Getty Images)

To bring her comeback show to life, she collaborated with Willo Perron, the Grammy award-winning multidisciplinary designer whose work spans set design, high fashion creative direction, and industrial design to lead the creative direction of the project. Beyond massive live productions, Perron’s portfolio covers everything from retail spaces for Adidas and Stussy to luxury furniture lines, culminating in his accolade as the 2026 Wallpaper* Designer of the Year. Known for his hyper-sleek minimalist aesthetic, the French-Canadian creative artist built his reputation as a trusted visionary for hip-hop and pop titans. His iconic stage architecture includes Rihanna’s floating platforms for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and landmark builds for Jay-Z, Drake, and Lady Gaga.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'Everything designed for this show came from conversations with Céline that centered around the fact that she never really got to do the show that she wanted to do,' said Perron the day after Dion’s opening night performance. 'When you meet her, she has a larger-than-life personality - overflowing with strength and energy. We felt her show needed to be supported by a design that was monumental and theatrical to reflect that.'

When you meet her, she has a larger-than-life personality - overflowing with strength and energy. We felt her show needed to be supported by a design that was monumental and theatrical to reflect that Willo Perron

Those qualities are anchored by three massive, tactile 'stone' monoliths that play a central role in the performance, gracefully gliding across the stage to reveal and obscure her musicians, including a live rhythm section and a gospel choir. The monoliths were designed to be reconfiguring continuously throughout each act 'We didn’t want the design to feel like your standard pop show set up,' Perron explains. 'We wanted to avoid the saccharine. To balance her sensitivity, her grandness demanded a heavy materiality and almost sculptural masculinity that feels grounded and powerful.' One stand out moment from the show sees a jagged rock formation rise dramatically from the center of the stage, where Dion strides onto its precipice to sing a breathtaking rendition of 'La Wally' by composer Alfredo Catalani as snow falls onto the crowds below.

(Image credit: Thomas Samson / AFP via Getty Images)

Perron worked with Dion’s ecosystem of talent to execute the vision of the show including Emmy award-winning lighting designer Rob Sinclair. Sinclair illuminated the monoliths from both within and without, casting a dramatic game of light and shadow across the arena. Halfway through the set, a custom chandelier resembling blocks of chunky quartz crystals descended over the stage; minutes later the brutalist structure started to spin and light up, turning the fixture into a dazzling disco ball washing the audience with light.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

To balance her sensitivity, her grandness demanded a heavy materiality and almost sculptural masculinity that feels grounded and powerful Willo Perron

Across the show’s four acts, expansive video imagery shot and directed by renowned French creative Thibaut Grevet unfolded across massive LED screens flanking the stage. The visuals extended the physical monoliths by directly echoing their brutalist forms as well as featuring short narrative motifs. These films transitioned from grand, isolated sand dunes into a community of musicians, a visual metaphor for the chapters of her career and the full-circle moment of her return to the stage in Paris.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In the show’s final act, the LED screens slowly wheel away to reveal the structural ‘guts’ of the show's rigging itself. Stripping away the fourth wall and bathing the monoliths in raw light to strengthen their heroic form. Dion stood centre stage looking as strong and triumphant as she sounds – leaving only her soaring, unvarnished vocals to bring the night to a close accompanied by thunderous applause.