Explore this pop-up library dedicated to queer creativity in London

At London Design Festival 2026, Alex Tieghi-Walker presents The Reading Room (part of his wider curation for the Brompton Design District), dedicated to queer design, creativity and cultural history in London. For the occasion, he shares a few must-read from his personal library

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For his second edition as curator of London Design Festival's Brompton Design District, Alex Tieghi-Walker chose a theme of 'Perfectly Imperfect', continuing on last year's honest view of design and the processes that drive the industry in its more independent and emerging practices.

The intersection of craft, applied arts, and design is what underpins Tieghi Walker's work as a curator, and this year's London Design Festival presentation will celebrate 'the experimentation, research, collaboration and occasional failures that underpin every creative practice.'

As part of his direction for the District, he has invited some of today's most exciting creative voices to take part, including Isamaya French's Studio Iron, Rafael Prieto, Conie Vallese, Patricia Urquiola, Laila Gohar, Tino Seubert, Kelly Wearstler, Cristián Mohaded, and more.

As part of the District, Tieghi-Walker is also unveiling a pop-up library: dubbed The Reading Room, the space will be dedicated to queer design, creativity and cultural history in London (36 Thurloe Place, SW7 2HP). True to his previous projects, the space will serve as a meeting point and salon and feature furniture and objects by London queer artists and designers, alongside books (curated by Soho-based Tenderbooks). On the occasion of the library debuting at London Design Festival, we asked Tieghi-Walker to share his personal reading list, and why each title is special to him.

Alex Tieghi-Walker must-reads

Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.