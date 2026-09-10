Tschabalala Self's Lady in Blue towers over Trafalgar Square

American artist Tschabalala Self was keen to bring a modern, urban ‘everywoman’ to tower over the crowds at Trafalgar Square. Her commission for London’s Fourth Plinth, Lady in Blue, is a joyful and proud young woman cast in bronze, the blue of her dress and jewellery inspired by the vibrant tone of lapis lazuli.

Self, who works across mediums including painting, sewing, collage, quiltmaking and printing, imbues her figurative works with a vibrant energy. It is a vitality she translates into her Fourth Plinth commission, the 16th since the programme began, creating work she hopes will be relatable.

Artist Tschabalala Self unveils her artwork, Lady in Blue, on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth in London (Image credit: Photo credit Jeff Spicer / PA Media Assignments)

‘She is not an idol to venerate or a historic figure to commemorate,’ Self says. ‘She is an everyday person much like the many who occupy the square daily. She is striding forward into our collective future with ambition, purpose and optimism.’

New York born and based Self, who was announced as the winning commission in March 2024 by the Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group, chaired by Wallpaper* contributing editor Ekow Eshun, has always been inspired by London, she adds. ‘London is to thank for many milestones in my life. My first institutional show was held here in London, along with my first major gallery exhibition. I have come to know London as a truly global metropolis, and Lady in Blue reflects the sophistication of this city.’

(Image credit: Photo credit Jeff Spicer / PA Media Assignments)

Lady in Blue brings a significance to the everyday, adds Eshun. ‘Tschabalala Self takes the familiar figure of a woman moving through the city and gives her an extraordinary presence at the heart of London. This powerful sculpture will invite conversation about contemporary art, giving audiences a chance to engage with the work of a remarkable and inspirational artist.’

Lady in Blue will be a highlight of London Sculpture Week (19-27 September 2026)

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