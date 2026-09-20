In Spain's Sotogrande enclave, where luxury villas abound, Villa Enso brings a subtly different proposition – a home with a design-led quality rooted in light, materiality and nature. The high-end property was designed by Cádiz-based Spanish studio ARK Architects and led by the practice's co-founder and creative director, Manuel Ruiz Moriche. Expansive spaces were designed to feel at one with the leafy outdoors in this pleasingly monolithic residence that feels at once solid and elevated.

(Image credit: ARK Architects)

The journey through the home was a key priority for the architects – as important as the material palette and volumetric composition. The spaces, indoor and outdoor, from living areas to courtyards, gardens, and terraces, were designed to seamlessly blend as movement flows from one space and function into the next. Open-plan areas and swathes of glazing ensure visual connections are ever-present, both internally and towards the green countryside beyond.

(Image credit: ARK Architects)

(Image credit: ARK Architects)

This is also where the power of natural light comes into crafting spaces and atmospheres. The architects explain: 'Natural light plays a central role in shaping the atmosphere of the house. Hidden courtyards introduce daylight and ventilation deep into the interior, creating changing reflections, shadows, and visual connections throughout the day. This constant interaction with light and vegetation gives each space a calm and dynamic character while reinforcing the connection with nature.'

(Image credit: ARK Architects)

(Image credit: ARK Architects)

The materials create a palette that nods to the country's natural resources and contemporary moods, crisp white plaster and Teruel Travertine marble (a sandblasted, open-pore finish that feels extra tactile and pleasing to the touch). The water element, which appears in a couple of ways, through swimming and reflecting pools throughout the property, adds a dynamism, reflecting the light and the surfaces around it.

(Image credit: ARK Architects)

(Image credit: ARK Architects)

The materials are often used continuously on floors, walls and ceilings. This gives the home its monolithic appearance and brings a seamless feel to its generous, 1,690.40 sq m interior.

(Image credit: ARK Architects)

(Image credit: ARK Architects)

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