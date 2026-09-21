Guzema's first boutique in New York mirrors its fine jewellery: minimal yet far from ordinary.

Inside the SoHo shop, guests can gradually discover elegant, everyday pieces from the Ukrainian brand, founded by jewellery designer Valeriya Guzema , against a soft-yet-sculptural backdrop.

‘The jewellery is not simply shown to you,’ Ukrainian architect, interior designer and artist Victoria Yakusha tells Wallpaper*. ‘You have to come closer and look.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Victoria Yakusha)

Before entering the boutique, a window installation lures passersby with a white, sunflower-inspired lamp by Yakusha’s Faina collection . Nearby, custom, rounded sculptures mimic the lamp and showcase oversized models of the brand’s jewellery — which is handcrafted in 18k gold and set with responsibly sourced natural diamonds. ‘I like to bring something artistic into a space, something that makes you stop for a moment and pulls you in,’ Yakusha says.

(Image credit: Courtesy Victoria Yakusha)

Limited by the existing long, narrow space with nearly no natural light, Yakusha leaned into fluidity by creating connected jewellery displays with integrated lighting that become part of the architecture. In central oval cases and on grey cones in glass boxes, the accessories rest as if the displays materialised around them. Mirrors on the walls, essential for trying on jewellery, also enhance the unified look.

(Image credit: Courtesy Victoria Yakusha)

‘What surrounds an object is as important as the object itself. It is what allows you to see it,’ says Yakusha. ‘There are many surfaces, but you don’t see them as separate elements. They almost disappear, and the jewellery becomes the focus.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Victoria Yakusha)

Everything, from the walls to the ceiling, is finished in microcement in grey and warm beige tones, giving all surfaces a cohesive, velvety appearance. ‘The depth comes through texture rather than colour contrast,’ adds Yakusha.

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(Image credit: Courtesy Victoria Yakusha)

Beyond the main area, visitors can indulge in complimentary private appointments. These sessions are held in an intimate continuation of the boutique, tucked behind a glass block wall and outfitted with a Faina sofa and ottoman that melt into the surroundings. There, stylists in slate grey uniforms — created by Safiyaa to echo the curved interiors — assist jewellery seekers in finding the right piece for them.

(Image credit: Courtesy Victoria Yakusha)

Along with the brand’s enduring designs and custom engraving service, the boutique offers an exclusive jewellery collection only available at the SoHo store that reinterprets Guzema's signature styles.

‘Jewellery is very personal, so the space has to do more than display it,’ says Yakusha. ‘It gives you time to slow down and find the piece that feels entirely your own.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Victoria Yakusha)

GUZEMA is located at 112 Wooster St, New York, NY 10012