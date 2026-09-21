Bold cuts mean this season’s high jewellery is easy on the eye
Unusual cuts and bright stones bring a joyful modernity to this season's high jewellery
This season, a bold theatricality reigns in high jewellery, as a host of brands embrace unusual cuts or stones and experiment with styles and silhouette.
Results can be striking, or sensuous. Take Louis Vuitton, who stud an earring with an LV Monogram star-cut diamond on an ear piece that curls around the ear. In Bulgari’s shimmering pink gold necklace, carré, step-cut and pavé-set diamonds are juxtaposed, bringing a contemporary cool to a traditional form, while in Boucheron’s ring, part of the Human Being collection, pink gold and platinum cradle sapphire glass and morganite, part of the Human Being collection, by Boucheron.
Diamonds become elongated spikes in Hermès white gold ‘Clou de Forge Lumière’ necklace, and are interspersed with bold red rubies in an elegant collar from Chopard. In Buccellati’s intricate ‘Serenissima’ yellow and white gold pendant earrings, diamonds become a precious lacework, delicately placed at the intersection of jewellery, art and design. In Messika’s ‘Amanzi’ white gold necklace and earrings, contrasting cuts make for ultra-modern adornments.
In Van Cleef & Arpels joyful ‘Promesse Souveraine’ white, rose and yellow gold necklace, loops of diamonds are interspersed with vivid oval-cut pink sapphires, while a bright jadeite takes centre stage in Boghossian’s ‘Queen Seondeok of Silla’ yellow gold earrings.
A version of this article appears in Wallpaper’s October 2026 Guest Editors’ Issue, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
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Hannah Silver is a writer, editor and author with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.