This season, a bold theatricality reigns in high jewellery, as a host of brands embrace unusual cuts or stones and experiment with styles and silhouette.

‘Amanzi’ white gold necklace and earrings with pear-, oval- and brilliant-cut diamonds, part of the Terres de Contrastes collection, by Messika. Dress, price on request, by Mugler. Belt, £340, by MM6 Maison Margiela (Image credit: Photography: Aliocha Wallon. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Giulia Querenghi)

Results can be striking, or sensuous. Take Louis Vuitton, who stud an earring with an LV Monogram star-cut diamond on an ear piece that curls around the ear. In Bulgari’s shimmering pink gold necklace, carré, step-cut and pavé-set diamonds are juxtaposed, bringing a contemporary cool to a traditional form, while in Boucheron’s ring, part of the Human Being collection, pink gold and platinum cradle sapphire glass and morganite, part of the Human Being collection, by Boucheron.

Pink gold and platinum ring with sapphire glass and morganite, part of the Human Being collection, by Boucheron. Top, €650; skirt, €1,590, both by Courrèges. Boots, £1,200, by MM6 Maison Margiela (Image credit: Photography: Aliocha Wallon. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Giulia Querenghi)

‘Whisper’ white gold earrings with diamonds and one LV Monogram star-cut diamond, part of the Mythica collection; jacket; trousers; shoes, all price on request, by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography: Aliocha Wallon. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Giulia Querenghi)

Diamonds become elongated spikes in Hermès white gold ‘Clou de Forge Lumière’ necklace, and are interspersed with bold red rubies in an elegant collar from Chopard. In Buccellati’s intricate ‘Serenissima’ yellow and white gold pendant earrings, diamonds become a precious lacework, delicately placed at the intersection of jewellery, art and design. In Messika’s ‘Amanzi’ white gold necklace and earrings, contrasting cuts make for ultra-modern adornments.

Pink gold necklace with carré, step-cut and pavé-set diamonds, by Bulgari. Top, price on request, by Celine (Image credit: Photography: Aliocha Wallon. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Giulia Querenghi)

‘Whisper’ white gold earrings with diamonds and one LV Monogram star-cut diamond, part of the Mythica collection; jacket; trousers; shoes, all price on request, by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography: Aliocha Wallon. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Giulia Querenghi)

In Van Cleef & Arpels joyful ‘Promesse Souveraine’ white, rose and yellow gold necklace, loops of diamonds are interspersed with vivid oval-cut pink sapphires, while a bright jadeite takes centre stage in Boghossian’s ‘Queen Seondeok of Silla’ yellow gold earrings.

A version of this article appears in Wallpaper’s October 2026 Guest Editors’ Issue, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

‘Clou de Forge Lumière’ white gold necklace with diamonds; shirts; top; shorts, all price on request, by Hermès (Image credit: Photography: Aliocha Wallon. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Giulia Querenghi)

‘Serenissima’ yellow and white gold pendant earrings with brilliant-cut diamonds; ‘Serenissima’ white gold ring with brilliant-cut diamonds and sapphire, both by Buccellati. Coat, €5,900, by Alaïa (Image credit: Photography: Aliocha Wallon. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Giulia Querenghi)

White gold necklace with rubies and brilliant round-cut diamonds, by Chopard. Top, £490, by MM6 Maison Margiela (Image credit: Photography: Aliocha Wallon. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Giulia Querenghi)