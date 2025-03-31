We’ve recently seen hotels turning into sleep labs, partnering with TV shows, and pioneering women’s wellness initiatives. The latest trend gaining traction, however, is ‘Tattourism’ – the practice of commemorating travel with a tattoo.

Jumping on the bandwagon is Kimpton Hotels, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, which has partnered with Tiny Zaps to offer complimentary tattoos to guests over 18 years of age. The New York-based studio specialises in small designs completed within 30 minutes. Launching in April, the experience will be available at select Kimpton properties across the U.S. through a series of pop-up events.

Get inked-in at Kimpton Hotels

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tiny Zaps)

Guests can get inked at Kimpton Theta New York – Times Square on April 18, May 23, and June 20, at Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Washington, D.C. on April 5, May 17, and June 7, and at Kimpton Everly Hotel in Los Angeles on April 23, May 29, and June 26. The partnership will also reach Kimpton Hotel Fontenot in New Orleans on April 10, May 15, and June 12, as well as Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville on April 12, May 2, and June 28.

Through this collaboration, each Kimpton x Tiny Zaps tattoo collection will reflect the essence of its respective city. In New York, for instance, designs will be inspired by the Theatre District, while in New Orleans, motifs will pay homage to Bourbon Street.

‘People get tattoos for the same reasons they travel – to create and commemorate life experiences,’ shared Sam Kelly, co-founder of Tiny Zaps. ‘We’re thrilled to partner with Kimpton to create these innovative travel experiences catered to travelling tattoo collectors. Having unique design collections centred around each city adds a fun, passport stamp-like feature providing travellers with a lifetime of memories.’

