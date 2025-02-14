How Four Seasons Hotels became The White Lotus’ unofficial star

When thinking of Mike White’s hit HBO series The White Lotus, two things immediately come to mind: Jennifer Coolidge – aka the fabulously unhinged Tanya McQuoid – delivering her now-iconic one-liners in that signature husky drawl, and the Four Seasons. Two seemingly unrelated things that, in true The White Lotus fashion, fit together perfectly in its darkly comedic, twisted world.

Though The White Lotus is a fictional luxury hospitality brand, audiences didn’t take long to recognise the real-life locations behind the drama after its premiere in 2021. Season one unfolded at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, where the pandemic closure granted the production team rare access to film across the entire property – an ideal setting for a story steeped in wealth and power dynamics.

The White Lotus Season 1, filmed at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea (Image credit: Courtesy of Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Season two transported us to Four Seasons Taormina at San Domenico Palace, where the magnetism of a reimagined 14th-century Sicilian convent set the stage for a season fixated on desire and deception. As anticipation builds for chapter three, the show heads to the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand, where the tropical setting and deep-rooted cultural influences will complement White’s next thematic pivot: a satirical exploration of death, Eastern spirituality, and religion.

What started as Four Seasons properties simply providing ethereal backdrops for the first two seasons of The White Lotus has since evolved into a strategic marketing partnership with HBO and Max, bringing the Canadian luxury hotel and resort company’s quintessential luxury straight into viewers’ living rooms.

The White Lotus Season 2, filmed at Four Seasons Taormina at San Domenico Palace (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Ahead of the new season’s release this Sunday (16 February 2025), we asked Marc Speichert, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Four Seasons, to get the inside scoop on the brand’s perfect synergy with The White Lotus.

Four Seasons and ‘The White Lotus’: a perfect match

(Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Wallpaper*: Each Four Seasons property featured in the series almost feels like a character in its own right. What’s the process for selecting which hotel will play this starring role, and how do you think each location captures the theme of its respective season?

Marc Speichert: From Maui to Taormina and now Koh Samui, each Four Seasons property featured in The White Lotus immerses viewers in the essence of its destination, capturing its unique culture, natural beauty, and atmosphere. With 133 properties around the globe, we operate in the most dynamic and compelling destinations, each with its own story to tell and something to offer travellers of all kinds.

The destinations were also carefully selected to match each season’s distinctive theme. For example, Koh Samui was not only chosen for its visually stunning environment overlooking the Gulf of Thailand but also for its thematic alignment with the season’s exploration of Eastern spirituality and existential themes. The Resort was designed by Bill Bensley, inspired by traditional southern Thai architecture with thatched roofs, indoor and outdoor spaces, and constructed into the hillside to ensure exceptional views no matter where you are.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)

W*: Four Seasons tends to keep its promotional efforts quite understated – does this partnership with a high-profile, dramatic show signal a shift in the brand’s marketing strategy?

MS: The marketing partnership with HBO and Max represents an exciting milestone for our brand, embracing a cultural phenomenon that celebrates extraordinary storytelling and the universal passion for travel. It also underscores the growing connection between travel and pop culture – two worlds that naturally complement each other, as travel fuels creativity and sparks curiosity on a global scale.

Our partnership with The White Lotus is a testament to the dynamism and quality of our hotels and resorts. As we grow towards the future, we continue to focus on destinations that are most important to luxury travellers, while creating exclusive opportunities to explore the world with Four Seasons.

Four Seasons Taormina at San Domenico Palace (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)

W*: Since the partnership with The White Lotus, have the Four Seasons properties featured in the show (as well as others) attracted a different type of guest?

MS: Four Seasons has observed significant interest from guests eager to explore Hawaii and Italy following the first two seasons of The White Lotus. We’re already seeing a similar positive response for Thailand as excitement builds around season three.

The growth in visitor numbers after The White Lotus has been truly remarkable, with a substantial surge in interest and bookings observed during and after the airing of both the first and second seasons. For example, Maui experienced a 425% year-over-year increase in website visits and a 386% increase in availability checks during season one alone, an indicator of the impact that The White Lotus has had on overall property interest and brand enhancement.

Gen Zs and Millennials are certainly a target for our brand, as they represent the next generation of luxury travellers. These demographic groups are crucial to our growth plans, aligning with broader trends and given generational wealth shifts. With a strong interest in film, television, and culture, set-jetting has been an incredible platform for us to tap into the interests of these generations. Our internal research shows that 88% of Millennials who watch the show and are aware of Four Seasons associate it positively with the brand, while 71% express a strong likelihood of visiting the featured properties.

As enthusiasm for The White Lotus continues to translate into real-world travel demand, we’re excited to bring these experiences to even more guests around the world.

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)

W*: What’s been your favourite aspect of the partnership so far?

MS: Our connection to The White Lotus has had an incredible halo effect across our brand. With the rise of ‘set-jetting’, we know that travellers are making destination decisions based on their favourite films and TV series. It has opened the doors for even more people to experience our beautiful hotels and their surrounding destinations.

The White Lotus Season 3, filmed at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

W*: Is there a particular experience, as seen in the show, that you’d recommend trying?

MS: Having travelled to each of our properties that play backdrops in The White Lotus, there is so much to explore in each of the destinations. The outrigger canoe experience in Maui, exploring the cobblestone streets and the Teatro Antico in Taormina, and taking a lesson at the Muay Thai boxing ring in Koh Samui would all be highlights.

For those travelling with Four Seasons in other parts of the world, we are introducing exclusive guest experiences and bookable offerings to celebrate season three of The White Lotus, including screening events, pop-up bars and poolside escapes.

The White Lotus Season 3, filmed at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

W*: For devoted fans of the show, what sort of special experiences or events can they look forward to at Four Seasons properties in celebration of the new season?

MS: To celebrate this new season, we will be introducing exclusive on-property experiences across our portfolio. Soon to be unveiled, these include exclusive screening events in Prague, Koh Samui, and more; Poolside Escape Cabanas in Palm Beach, Napa Valley and Dubai; The White Lotus-inspired pop-up bars in Thailand and Singapore; and The White Lotus Afternoon Tea at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and select Thai resorts.

The White Lotus Season 3, filmed at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

W*: With the renewal of The White Lotus for a fourth season, what can we expect? Could the next destination be a shift away from the sun-soaked locations?

MS: We are thrilled that The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season and look forward to seeing how the story unfolds.

The White Lotus Season 3 premiers this Sunday, 16 February 2025 at 9 pm EST/PST on HBO and Max