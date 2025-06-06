Retreat to Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, a sleek city sanctuary
Aman returns to its Thai roots for its third civic outpost, weaving past and present to create an urban pleasure dome
Thirty-seven years after opening its first property in Phuket, Aman has returned to Thailand with an urban outpost that feels both familiar and fresh. Occupying a new 36-storey tower in central Bangkok, Aman Nai Lert’s sprawling leafy grounds command particular significance as they occupy the city’s last privately owned park, established in the early 1900s when the eponymous Nai Lert, an ice importer-turned-transportation magnate, transformed rice fields next to the British embassy into his private estate.
Check into the latest city retreat from Aman Resorts
Three generations later, his descendants have converted the old tennis courts into a millennial pasha’s pleasure dome, creating a rare urban sanctuary amid the chaotic sprawl. With just 52 suites and 34 residences, Aman Nai Lert maintains the brand’s signature restraint in scale. Suites begin at 92 sq m, with long-time Aman collaborator Jean-Michel Gathy translating key architectural elements of Nai Lert’s home into contemporary luxury. The hotel’s triple-layered ceilings and porte-cochère, for instance, echo the 1915 structure’s distinctive roofline, as do the narrow-planked flooring patterns and teak accents that feature in both the suites and public spaces.
In a city stuffed with luxury hotels, what separates Aman Nai Lert from the pack is its exacting attention to detail throughout. Panels, crafted in buffalo leather by Chiang Mai artisans, evoke Thai shadow puppetry, while teak boat motifs adorn the outdoor pool deck. The Aman Suite, set across an entire floor, features a coconut-shell wall installation outlining, in gold, the skyline of the ancient city of Ayutthaya, as well as moveable animal-print screens inspired by a bronze statue of the Lert family’s pet leopard.
The art programme, curated by Martin Gerlier, also creates a cohesive narrative linking the historic and the current, with a swathe of pieces by 80 local artisans. The lobby wall, featuring 3,000 white ceramic spinning tops arranged to form the Thai numeral one (a reference to the hotel’s address), speaks to both craft and symbolism, while a 12m-high ebony and gold sculpture, honouring the century-old chamchuri tree that anchors the property, demands attention as it rises through a triple volumed atrium.
The dining portfolio suggests serious intent. Italian restaurant Arva occupies the ninth floor alongside 1872, a lounge furnished with low-slung furniture and named for Nai Lert’s birth year. The 19th-floor Aman Club introduces two Japanese restaurants: Sesui’s intimate sushi omakase experience and Hiori’s theatrical teppanyaki offering, both a subtle nod to Nai Lert’s daughter, who developed a deep appreciation for Japanese aesthetics during her years spent attending college in Tokyo. The two venues also demonstrate a firm commitment to craft by producing their own miso and soy sauce.
The 1,500 sq m wellness centre seamlessly combines traditional Thai treatments – such as an addictive oil compress massage using a hot clay pot filled with lemongrass, ginger and kaffir lime – alongside medical offerings of cryotherapy and IV vitamin drips. There’s also a pet-friendly floor (the 11th, honouring Eleven, the Lert family’s favourite dog – there were so many, they were numbered rather than named). Service, meanwhile, maintains that trademark Aman invisibility as staff move with discretion, appearing precisely when needed, then dissolving into the background.
In a city that teeters on the brink of overdevelopment, Aman Nai Lert stands as both a sanctuary and a statement. The property doesn’t merely preserve Bangkok’s last private park – it creates a dialogue between past and present that feels aptly resonant for a brand marking a long-overdue return to its Thai roots.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is located at 1 Soi Somkid, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.
A version of this article appears in the July 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Daven Wu is the Singapore Editor at Wallpaper*. A former corporate lawyer, he has been covering Singapore and the neighbouring South-East Asian region since 1999, writing extensively about architecture, design, and travel for both the magazine and website. He is also the City Editor for the Phaidon Wallpaper* City Guide to Singapore.
-
A suitcase or a seat? Rimowa and Vitra reveal luggage-inspired storage designs
The Swiss and German brands combine their manufacturing know-how to create a portable stool and toolbox crafted from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium
-
Horace’s new men’s scent is the linen shirt of the fragrance closet
Vetiver Primavera, the new fragrance from men’s grooming brand Horace, is casual but elegant, says Wallpaper’s Mary Cleary – a citrussy scent for summer
-
Would you let a robot choose your next perfume?
With the rise of AI, luxury fashion houses and artisan perfumers are embracing tech-enhanced fragrances. You might even already be wearing one
-
Tour the best contemporary tea houses around the world
Celebrate the world’s most unique tea houses, from Melbourne to Stockholm, with a new book by Wallpaper’s Léa Teuscher
-
How Four Seasons Hotels became The White Lotus’ unofficial star
As The White Lotus season three whisks us to Thailand, Marc Speichert, chief commercial officer of Four Seasons Hotels, discusses the luxury group’s perfect synergy with the hit HBO series – and where you can live the experience
-
Tour an iconic 1970s Bangkok hotel reborn
A new generation of luxury awaits at the entirely rebuilt Dusit Thani Bangkok, with interiors by André Fu Studio
-
Aman’s cabana pop-up shop arrives with an eye to sustainability
Find the new Aman cabana pop-up shop, in collaboration with Luxury Frontiers, at Amanpuri in Phuket, Thailand, and coming soon elsewhere
-
InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping is a graceful sanctuary in Thailand’s northern capital
From welcoming chimes to a skybar, InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping blends five-star hospitality with Southeast Asian culture
-
Navigator: the Wallpaper* guide to Bangkok
What to see and do in Bangkok, from sprawling retail stores and dazzling restaurants to awe-inspiring contemporary galleries and impressive new hotels
-
Elephant World wins Best Sanctuary: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2021
Including exhibition space set amid courtyards and pools, the Elephant World's architecture nods to both human and elephant needs; all, to a design by Boonserm Premthada's Bangkok Project Studio in Thailand
-
Capella Bangkok interprets the city’s rich history — Bangkok, Thailand