InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping is a graceful sanctuary in Thailand’s northern capital

The rich history of Thailand’s Lanna Kingdom is celebrated in the new InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping Hotel, designed by Thai-based firm PIA Interior.

Located at the heart of Northern Thailand, the building is the conversion of the esteemed Imperial Mae Ping Hotel. ‘Converting the existing property into this new hotel was an exciting and complex process. Our main goal was to convey the story of Lanna through our design language,’ says senior designer at PIA Interior Panan Pechpool.

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping Hotel honours the history of Thailand's Lanna Kingdom

‘As visitors enter through the grand entrance doors, they will be greeted by harmonious gong sounds,’ notes the general manager of the hotel, Peter Pottinga. These chimes are a nod to the abutting Wat Chang Kong temple built by the local gong community over 600 years ago.

The hotel’s interior is a masterful homage to Lanna’s craftsmanship, with its slick bamboo panels, impressive lacquered wood items, and intricate metal detailing. ‘We drew inspiration from traditional Northern Thai furniture, murals, and techniques,’ states Pechpool. Here, white and gold hues are paired with alluring grey, black, and green accents, which add depth to the light-filled spaces.

The property has 240 rooms, and guests have views of the majestic Doi Suthep mountain, access to Chiang Mai’s bustling night market, and are a short walk away from the historic 13th-century Tha-Pae Gate. The restaurants and bars at the InterContinental Chiang Mai promise a rich Northern Thai experience with their delectable dishes and curated cocktails.

On the 16th floor, Hong’s Chinese Restaurant and Sky Bar serve exotic Asian meals alongside a Teresa Teng tea ceremony, which is a tribute to the famous Taiwanese singer who once frequented the hotel. As you venture around the building, a swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, event spaces, and magnificent Grand Ballroom for weddings, social celebrations, and corporate functions can all be found across various levels.

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping is a blissful sanctuary that blends luxury with Southeast Asian culture, oozing opulence. PIA Interior has sensitively refreshed the existing building with immaculate attention to detail. ‘While many buildings remain stagnant, the Imperial Mae Ping has now been reborn,’ says Pechpool.

Championing the Lanna Kingdom, the InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping Hotel is a chance to connect with traditional Thai heritage in luxurious style.

