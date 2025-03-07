Six Senses launches Female Wellness Program: ‘It’s about giving women their power back’
The inaugural Six Senses Female Wellness Program offers a science-led approach to hormonal balance, metabolism, and lasting wellbeing
Women’s wellness has long been underserved, with hormonal health remaining a blind spot in mainstream medicine. Resort and spa group Six Senses is rewriting the narrative with its newly announced Female Wellness Program, a science-backed, restorative experience curated in partnership with women’s health advocate and author Dr Mindy Pelz.
Six Senses unveils Female Wellness Program
Launching in the coming months at five Six Senses locations (more will follow) – Douro Valley in Portugal, Rome in Italy, Kanuhura in the Maldives, Ninh Van Bay in Vietnam, and Crans-Montana in Switzerland – the experience is designed to recalibrate the female body’s natural rhythms. Guests can choose between three-, five-, or seven-day journeys, each tailored to align with hormonal cycles and centred on nutrition, movement, stress, and recovery.
At the core, there is a focus on hormonal balance and fasting protocols, supporting everything from blood sugar stability to energy regulation and cognitive clarity. A non-invasive Wellness Screening sets the foundation, while biometric tracking and Continuous Glucose Monitoring provide real-time insights into the body’s responses. Beyond the data, the approach is deeply intuitive – morning meditations, restorative movement, and tailored nutrition plans.
Designed for women at any stage – whether navigating perimenopause, menopause, or simply seeking balance – the programme adapts to individual needs. The three-day reset introduces the fundamentals of hormonal health, the five-day journey dives deeper into mood, cravings, and cognitive clarity, and the seven-day immersion takes transformation further, focusing on weight balance, detoxification, and long-term metabolic health.
‘There are life-changing tools within us that are massively underutilised,’ says Dr Pelz. ‘Often, we take our wellbeing for granted until we find ourselves in a state of discomfort or imbalance, such as when approaching or going through the menopause. But when we bring our bodies back into alignment with our biology, we can unlock all that our body is capable of. It’s about enabling women to thrive and not just survive.’
The Six Senses Female Wellness Program will be available all year round. Check for availability at your chosen resort as the programme rolls out. Guests can experience it solo or as part of a group or family trip.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Maserati GranCabrio blends drop-top performance with effortless elegance
Maserati opens up its range of drop-tops with the purist new GranCabrio, an open grand tourer with refinement and grace. Wallpaper* talks to Head of Design Klaus Busse about the art of Italian style
By Rory FH Smith Published
-
Enter the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025
We’re celebrating five years of Smart Space in 2025, tracing half a decade of technological trends and evolution, celebrating the ideas that worked and the devices that became indispensable
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Welcome to Solo Sokos Pier 4, Helsinki’s fascinating new timber hotel
Architecture director Ellie Stathaki visits Helsinki’s timber hotel Solo Sokos Pier 4, designed by Anttinen Oiva Architects
By Ellie Stathaki Published