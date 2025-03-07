Six Senses launches Female Wellness Program: ‘It’s about giving women their power back’

Women’s wellness has long been underserved, with hormonal health remaining a blind spot in mainstream medicine. Resort and spa group Six Senses is rewriting the narrative with its newly announced Female Wellness Program, a science-backed, restorative experience curated in partnership with women’s health advocate and author Dr Mindy Pelz.

Six Senses Paro sauna (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Launching in the coming months at five Six Senses locations (more will follow) – Douro Valley in Portugal, Rome in Italy, Kanuhura in the Maldives, Ninh Van Bay in Vietnam, and Crans-Montana in Switzerland – the experience is designed to recalibrate the female body’s natural rhythms. Guests can choose between three-, five-, or seven-day journeys, each tailored to align with hormonal cycles and centred on nutrition, movement, stress, and recovery.

At the core, there is a focus on hormonal balance and fasting protocols, supporting everything from blood sugar stability to energy regulation and cognitive clarity. A non-invasive Wellness Screening sets the foundation, while biometric tracking and Continuous Glucose Monitoring provide real-time insights into the body’s responses. Beyond the data, the approach is deeply intuitive – morning meditations, restorative movement, and tailored nutrition plans.

Wellness screening at Six Senses Krabey Island (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Ayurvedic treatment (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Designed for women at any stage – whether navigating perimenopause, menopause, or simply seeking balance – the programme adapts to individual needs. The three-day reset introduces the fundamentals of hormonal health, the five-day journey dives deeper into mood, cravings, and cognitive clarity, and the seven-day immersion takes transformation further, focusing on weight balance, detoxification, and long-term metabolic health.

‘There are life-changing tools within us that are massively underutilised,’ says Dr Pelz. ‘Often, we take our wellbeing for granted until we find ourselves in a state of discomfort or imbalance, such as when approaching or going through the menopause. But when we bring our bodies back into alignment with our biology, we can unlock all that our body is capable of. It’s about enabling women to thrive and not just survive.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

The Six Senses Female Wellness Program will be available all year round. Check for availability at your chosen resort as the programme rolls out. Guests can experience it solo or as part of a group or family trip.

