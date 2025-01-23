Dreaming of a good night’s sleep? Equinox Hotels has got you covered

There’s a good night’s sleep, and then there’s a hotel sleep. At Equinox Hotels, where rest and recovery go hand in hand with science, the latter is even more superior. Ditching the usual premium linens and lavender sprays, the high-performance luxury group has teamed up with sleep expert Dr Matthew Walker, professor of neuroscience and psychology at UC Berkeley and author of the bestseller Why We Sleep, to redefine sleep-centric hospitality.

‘At Equinox Hotels, we understand that sleep isn’t just a luxury – it’s essential to living a high-performance life,’ says the company's CEO Chris Norton. This philosophy comes to life at the flagship Equinox Hotel New York, with features including sleep-optimised rooms; AM and PM rituals to boost circadian rhythms, such as breathwork techniques; sleep-focused spa treatments; and recovery-driven amenities – spot the herbal sleep-inducing teas in every room.

Knock yourself out: Equinox Hotels and sleep expert Dr Matthew Walker announce a sleep lab

The highlight of the newly announced partnership is the upcoming Equinox Hotels Sleep Lab, an ‘immersive, living experiment’ at the New York hotel. Guests will be able to explore cutting-edge sleep technologies and partake in live studies, bridging complex sleep science with practical applications. Dr Walker will also consult on the design of future Equinox hotels, ensuring that guest rooms are optimised to enhance sleep quality in real-time.

In addition, the digital launch of the Jet Lag Reset programme will provide personalised strategies to combat travel fatigue, supporting guests both on-site and remotely. The partnership will also feature continuous educational content, leading up to the return of the Equinox Hotels Global Sleep Symposium on 1 May 2025. The multi-day event will unite sleep experts for panels, workshops, and discussions focused on rest and performance.

