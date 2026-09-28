Atlanta’s art scene speaks in many vernaculars, unfolding across converted industrial spaces, artist-led initiatives, university museums and a network of independent studios that have shaped the city’s distinctive cultural cadence. Atlanta Art Fair houses that energy, returning to Pullman Yards for its third edition with more than 80 galleries – its largest line-up yet – alongside installations, performances, talks and special exhibitions. This year’s edition also expands its international reach while keeping Atlanta and the wider American South firmly at its core. With the 2026 edition taking place from 1-4 October, five of the city’s artists, curators and cultural figures share the cafés, bars and restaurants they return to beyond the fair.

Where to eat and drink in Atlanta, the insiders’ guide

Alicia Felder

Alica Felder Cultural Producer and Collector Alicia Felder is an Atlanta-based arts leader and cultural producer whose work spans education, artist development, museums and entertainment. She is vice chair of the STIL Artist Residency in Johannesburg and has held leadership roles across Kid’s Opera Art Posse, SAG-AFTRA and luxury brands, including Donna Karan, Christofle and Bloomingdale’s globally.

East Pole Coffee Co (Image credit: East Pole Coffee Co)

Morning treat at East Pole Coffee Co

‘I don’t need caffeine, so for me a cappuccino is a dessert treat I’m very serious about – which means I’m incredibly picky about getting it right. I’ve been known to try a cappuccino and throw it away after one sip if it’s bad. I usually pair mine with an almond croissant from The Little Tart Bakeshop on Krog Street – they’ve had me in a chokehold forever.’

East Pole Coffee Co is located at 676 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, United States

Wine o’clock at VinoTeca

‘VinoTeca is the perfect place to do a wine flight and discover new wines, have a meeting, or simply go for the atmosphere. The environment is comfortable and welcoming, the crowd is always great and open to interacting if that’s what you want, dogs are allowed; and their sommelier, Jeanine, is fantastic. The wine selection is also incredible for a shop of its size.’

VinoTeca is located at 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, United States

Dinner at The Consulate Atlanta

‘The Consulate is a proper elite dining experience in Atlanta. The global cuisine is always authentic and sublime, while the atmosphere and décor are sexy perfection. Every 90 days, they literally spin a globe and select a random country to inspire an authentic new menu. The mixologist also creates masterful, limited-edition craft cocktails to coincide with each new concept. Although a few fan favourites have made it onto the permanent menu, I always try the new one because the food is consistently outstanding.’

The Consulate Atlanta is located at 10 10th St NW Ste P200, Atlanta, GA 30309, United States

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kevin W. Tucker

Kevin W. Tucker Chief Curator at High Museum of Art Kevin W. Tucker is chief curator at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art, where he oversees its collections, exhibitions and eight curatorial departments. A specialist in late nineteenth- and early twentieth-century design, his three-decade career includes senior roles at the Dallas Museum of Art and Columbia Museum of Art.

Lucian Books and Wine (Image credit: Lucian Books and Wine)

Morning treat at Alon’s Bakery & Market

‘As a city of the South, Atlanta is more of a ‘biscuits for breakfast’ hub rather than a place known for its pastries, but Alon’s Bakery & Market is my neighbourhood ‘go-to’ for a croissant or pain au chocolat and a cappuccino. For the complete vintage diner experience and Southern breakfast complete with biscuits, try the Silver Skillet on Westside. Decidedly unfancy, but a true flavour of the city.′

Alon’s Bakery & Market is located at 1394 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, United States

Wine o’clock at Lucian Books and Wine

‘Lucian Books and Wine is a relaxing and elegant spot in Buckhead that, as its name suggests, brings together these two great things. Enjoy their French-inspired bites, sip a Spanish Tempranillo, and peruse an art book (of course) or three for a wonderful evening experience. For cocktails, I enjoy seeking out hidden spots around the city, from inspired gin creations at Whoopsie’s in Reynoldstown to rum-infused tiki cocktails at Trader Vic’s only East Coast location in the downtown Hilton Atlanta.’

Lucian Books and Wine is located at 3005 Peachtree Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30305, United States

Dinner at Elise

‘Elise, next to the High Museum of Art, is a new favourite for its beautiful setting and its refined menu crafted by chef Craig Richards. Try the risotto cacio e pepe or the roast chicken and savour the presentation, service, and flavours of one of Atlanta’s best dining spots right on the museum’s piazza in midtown. And be sure to check out their dedicated vermouth menu as an aperitif to an excellent meal.’

Elise is located at 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, United States

Sarah Higgings

Sarah Higgings Executive and Artistic Director of Art Papers Sarah Higgins is an Atlanta-based curator, writer and cultural producer, and executive and artistic director of Art Papers. She has curated over 45 exhibitions for institutions including the Hessel Museum of Art and MOCA Georgia, and served as guest curator at Atlanta Art Fair 2026.

Ticonderoga Club (Image credit: Ticonderoga Club)

Morning treat at Aurora Coffee

‘For coffee, Aurora Coffee in Little Five Points is my stop. They’re not pastry-oriented, but my morning order does include a chocolate chip cookie. In summer, it’s a large iced coffee; in winter, a hot dirty chai latte. But really, Atlanta is a sit-down breakfast city, and visitors shouldn’t skip that experience. My favourite, by a mile, is Homegrown on Memorial Drive. I even met my fiancé there, sitting at the breakfast counter! Be warned, though: their comfy chicken biscuit will send you straight back to bed for a nap.’

Aurora Coffee is located at 468 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, United States

Cocktails at Whoopsie’s

‘Whoopsie’s is my favourite for excellent boozy cocktails, delicious food and impeccable vibes. Whoopsie’s is like the fanciest dive bar – or a fancy bar that has slid, ever so slightly, into grittier times. It’s like a switchblade with a crystal handle. For the vino sophisticate, I’m also a fan of Lucian Books & Wine. It’s the perfect place for those who want to pair their glass with a beautifully designed art book in an elegant yet relaxed setting.’

Whoopsie’s is located at 1 Moreland Ave SE Ste c, Atlanta, GA 30316, United States

Dinner at Ticonderoga Club

‘I love sneaky, hole-in-the-wall places. Not quite speakeasies, but restaurants that feel cosy and a little eccentric, with a sense of discovering a hidden oasis. Ticonderoga Club on Krog Street is a favourite. My cocktail is the Horsepower – bourbon, apricot eau-de-vie, lemon, ginger and bitters. I’d start with the steak tartare, served with daikon medallions, then follow it with the S&S chargrilled pork steak with green papaya salad, nuoc cham, fresh herbs and sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Obviously, this is a place for carnivores. I’d finish with the chocolate mousse and maybe a nightcap.’

Ticonderoga Club is located at 99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, United States

Tiffany LaTrice

Tiffany LaTrice Founder and Executive Director of TILA Studios Tiffany LaTrice is an Atlanta-based visual artist and writer. Her portraiture focuses on representations of the Black body at rest. She is also the founder and executive director of TILA Studios, which creates and advances career pathways for Black women visual artists through community, agency and fellowship programmes.

JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge (Image credit: JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge)

Morning treat at Portrait Coffee

‘My favourite place to grab coffee and a pastry in the morning is Portrait Coffee. It’s a short walk from my house and a Black-owned coffee shop in Atlanta’s West End, so it feels like a true neighbourhood spot. I always order the Aunt Viv with an extra shot of espresso, along with a chocolate croissant for a little sweet treat. I usually sit inside and enjoy both because I almost always run into a friend. What starts as a quick coffee often turns into sitting around and catching up, which is one of my favourite parts of going there.’

Portrait Coffee is located at 1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW # A, Atlanta, GA 30310, United States

Wine o’clock at JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge

‘My favourite cocktail bar is JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge in Midtown. It’s a cute, swanky speakeasy tucked inside Colony Square, with great cocktails, good music and an effortlessly fun atmosphere. It’s one of those places that feels special without taking itself too seriously.’

JoJo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge is located at 1197 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, United States

Dinner at Poor Calvin’s

‘I’ve been a huge fan of Poor Calvin’s for more than 10 years, and it’s still one of my favourite dinner spots in the city. My go-to order is the lobster crawfish wontons, followed by the country fried chicken with lobster mac and cheese and collard greens. And you absolutely have to save room for the toasted pound cake for dessert. Everything on the menu is incredible, but those are my must-orders.’

Poor Calvin’s is located at 510 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, United States

Victoria Dugger

Victoria Dugger Artist Victoria Dugger is an Athens, Georgia-based visual artist whose work explores identity, disability and Southern heritage through a reimagined Southern Gothic lens. Her practice blends humour, body horror and opulence, challenging conventional ideas of beauty and femininity. She is represented by Sargent’s Daughters and is on show at the Atlanta Art Fair 2026.

Little Tart Bakeshop (Image credit: Little Tart Bakeshop)

Morning treat at Little Tart Bakeshop

‘I love Little Tart Bakeshop for coffee and pastries. I’m pretty simple with coffee – usually a latte with oat milk – and then whatever pastry looks best that day. I have a hard time saying no to a sweet treat.’

Little Tart Bakeshop is located at 437 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, United States

Wine o’clock at Madeira Park

‘I like places where you can actually sit and talk and stay for a while, and Madeira Park has that kind of energy. I’m usually a wine person, but I would get a good cocktail if something interesting is on the menu.’

Madeira Park is located at 640 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, United States

Dinner at Antico’s Pizza

‘Antico’s Pizza is one of those places I always want when I’m in Atlanta – casual, loud, a little chaotic, and just really good. I usually get something with mushrooms.’

Antico’s Pizza is located at 1093 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, United States