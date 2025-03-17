Last month, Canadian travel and lifestyle brand Monos became the first North American luggage company to earn a B Corporation certification. Founded in 2018 by Victor Tam, Hubert Chan, and Daniel Shin, Monos has carved out a niche in the crowded luggage market with its commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free practices.

Adrien Brody fronts Monos campaign

(Image credit: Photography by Alexis Gomez. Courtesy of Monos)

Embodying its design principle of ‘less but better,’ Monos now unveils its first-ever aluminium travel collection, fronted by two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, who recently won Best Actor for Brady Corbet’s third feature film The Brutalist. Captured through the lens of Mexico City-based filmmaker and photographer Alexis Gomez, the campaign follows Brody through the Moroccan landscape, as he engages with Tangier’s sounds, historic sites, and local culture.

‘Growing up in New York – a city full of diversity and unexpected encounters – ignited a thirst for adventure. I often find myself on location in different places while working on films, which is exciting; I love to explore, to travel, to get lost and find my way,’ Brody shared while on set in Morocco. ‘Travelling reminds me that borders are irrelevant, no matter how different cultures or people may seem, we’re all just people living our unique stories.’

(Image credit: Photography by Alexis Gomez. Courtesy of Monos)

(Image credit: Photography by Alexis Gomez. Courtesy of Monos)

Characterised by its sleek, durable design, the aluminium travel collection – of an infinitely recyclable quality – includes carry-on plus, medium, and large sizes, along with a trunk option. Available in Caviar Black, Champagne Gold, and Aspen Silver, each piece is reinforced with riveted aluminium corner guards and features a brushed finish that evolves over time, developing a unique patina.

The line-up also features TSA-approved combination latch locks, telescopic trolley handles with a soft-release mechanism, and ergonomic bottom grab handles. Silent 360-degree spinning wheels and quilted taffeta interiors, embossed with a subtle dot pattern in solid black, round off the sleek silhouettes.

Aluminum Carry-On Plus

