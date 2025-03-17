Adrien Brody embarks on a Moroccan adventure as the face of Monos luggage
The Canadian travel and lifestyle brand debuts its first-ever aluminium collection with a campaign starring Oscar-winning great Adrien Brody
Last month, Canadian travel and lifestyle brand Monos became the first North American luggage company to earn a B Corporation certification. Founded in 2018 by Victor Tam, Hubert Chan, and Daniel Shin, Monos has carved out a niche in the crowded luggage market with its commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free practices.
Adrien Brody fronts Monos campaign
Embodying its design principle of ‘less but better,’ Monos now unveils its first-ever aluminium travel collection, fronted by two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, who recently won Best Actor for Brady Corbet’s third feature film The Brutalist. Captured through the lens of Mexico City-based filmmaker and photographer Alexis Gomez, the campaign follows Brody through the Moroccan landscape, as he engages with Tangier’s sounds, historic sites, and local culture.
‘Growing up in New York – a city full of diversity and unexpected encounters – ignited a thirst for adventure. I often find myself on location in different places while working on films, which is exciting; I love to explore, to travel, to get lost and find my way,’ Brody shared while on set in Morocco. ‘Travelling reminds me that borders are irrelevant, no matter how different cultures or people may seem, we’re all just people living our unique stories.’
Characterised by its sleek, durable design, the aluminium travel collection – of an infinitely recyclable quality – includes carry-on plus, medium, and large sizes, along with a trunk option. Available in Caviar Black, Champagne Gold, and Aspen Silver, each piece is reinforced with riveted aluminium corner guards and features a brushed finish that evolves over time, developing a unique patina.
The line-up also features TSA-approved combination latch locks, telescopic trolley handles with a soft-release mechanism, and ergonomic bottom grab handles. Silent 360-degree spinning wheels and quilted taffeta interiors, embossed with a subtle dot pattern in solid black, round off the sleek silhouettes.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
