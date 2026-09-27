In a seductive new show, Henry Holland asks sculptors to consider the meaning of home
'There’s No Place Like It,' The Royal Society of Sculptors Summer exhibition, explores the beauty and mundanity of domestic life: ‘I was really looking for pieces that made me feel something'
The subject of home is a multifaceted one. A place of refuge and routine, it can also be a place of containment and mundanity – eclectic meanings ripe for exploration by artists through the medium of sculpture.
In ‘There’s No Place Like It,’ curated by designer Henry Holland, members of the Royal Society of Sculptors muse on these meanings in works alternately poignant, humorous or unsettling. ‘I was really looking for pieces that made me feel something,’ says Holland, who was drawn to the theme upon being invited to curate works by Caroline Worthington, director of the Royal Society of Sculptors.
For Holland, home is a feeling, he says, adding he was keen to discover the artists’ often more subversive interpretations. 'I really hope that, like me, people come away from the show questioning their existing thoughts on what home can mean, while also exploring ways that this can be much broader - in essence, through reading and learning about some of the artists and the ways that they have approached the work,' Holland says.
Artists including Nick Hornby, Poojan Gupta, Michael Coombs, Abigail Norris, Dido Crosby and Victoria Ferrand Scott consider home through fragments, from the physical impact we leave on it - the hair in a brush, the shoes by a door, to the mementoes that become imbued with a greater significance.
‘I think the medium of sculpture allows the artist to explore the theme of home in such an evocative way, by subverting and repurposing recognisable motifs,’ adds Holland. ‘It helps to build a narrative that is completely personal and unique to the artist. What I love about the selection of pieces that we have in the exhibition is how varied the interpretations of home have been to each individual artist.’
There’s No Place Like It, The Royal Society of Sculptors Summer exhibition, curated by Henry Holland until 28 November 2026
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Hannah Silver is Head of Art & Culture at Wallpaper*. A writer, editor and author with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.