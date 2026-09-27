The subject of home is a multifaceted one. A place of refuge and routine, it can also be a place of containment and mundanity – eclectic meanings ripe for exploration by artists through the medium of sculpture.

Aaron McPeake, Plate of Chillis (Image credit: Courtesy of artist)

In ‘There’s No Place Like It,’ curated by designer Henry Holland, members of the Royal Society of Sculptors muse on these meanings in works alternately poignant, humorous or unsettling. ‘I was really looking for pieces that made me feel something,’ says Holland, who was drawn to the theme upon being invited to curate works by Caroline Worthington, director of the Royal Society of Sculptors.

Maureen Jordan, Morning Delivery (Image credit: Courtesy of artist)

For Holland, home is a feeling, he says, adding he was keen to discover the artists’ often more subversive interpretations. 'I really hope that, like me, people come away from the show questioning their existing thoughts on what home can mean, while also exploring ways that this can be much broader - in essence, through reading and learning about some of the artists and the ways that they have approached the work,' Holland says.

Nik Ramage, Growth (Image credit: Courtesy of artist)

Artists including Nick Hornby, Poojan Gupta, Michael Coombs, Abigail Norris, Dido Crosby and Victoria Ferrand Scott consider home through fragments, from the physical impact we leave on it - the hair in a brush, the shoes by a door, to the mementoes that become imbued with a greater significance.

Marie Therese Ross, Where Nothing Happens But The Wallpaper My Little Frog (Image credit: Courtesy of artist)

‘I think the medium of sculpture allows the artist to explore the theme of home in such an evocative way, by subverting and repurposing recognisable motifs,’ adds Holland. ‘It helps to build a narrative that is completely personal and unique to the artist. What I love about the selection of pieces that we have in the exhibition is how varied the interpretations of home have been to each individual artist.’

There’s No Place Like It, The Royal Society of Sculptors Summer exhibition, curated by Henry Holland until 28 November 2026

sculptors.org.uk

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Linda Hubbard, Family Snaps (Image credit: Courtesy of artist)