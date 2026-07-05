There are certain European cities that seem to have undergone a remarkable reinvention over the past decade. Places that have somehow managed to retain their soul while embracing a renewed sense of confidence and creativity. Porto is one of them.

Portugal's second city has long lived in the shadow of Lisbon, quietly going about its business on the banks of the River Douro. Yet today, Porto feels like one of Europe's most exciting urban destinations: a city alive with energy, culture and a renewed appreciation of its own remarkable heritage.

Walk its steep cobbled streets down to the sun-kissed banks of the Douro and you'll discover a place where centuries-old architecture rubs shoulders with contemporary galleries; where sleek modern European restaurants occupy historic buildings, and where a youthful creative spirit breathes fresh life into traditions that stretch back hundreds of years.

Cockburn's casks (Image credit: Cockburn's)

(Image credit: Neil Ridley)

At the heart of that story sits one of the world's most famous-yet-arguably-misunderstood drinks: Port.

For centuries, Porto and Port have been inseparable. The relationship between the city and its namesake wine has shaped its history, architecture and identity. The grand lodges of Vila Nova de Gaia, lining the southern banks of the Douro, stand as monuments to generations of merchants, winemakers and traders who built a global industry from this remarkable fortified wine.

What makes Port especially fascinating is the role Britain has played in that story. Few drinks illustrate the relationship between Britain and Portugal quite so elegantly as Port. British merchants were instrumental in establishing many of the great Port houses, while generations of British drinkers embraced the wine as an essential part of festive gatherings and after-dinner rituals.

(Image credit: Cockburn's)

Yet what makes Porto feel so compelling today is how seamlessly it balances that British influence with an unmistakable Portuguese soulfulness. The city has never felt trapped by its history. Instead, it wears it lightly, allowing tradition to provide a foundation rather than a constraint. And perhaps nowhere is that evolution more evident than in the changing fortunes of Port itself.

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For many years, Port suffered from a major image problem. To younger drinkers, it often seemed like a relic of another era; a drink associated with the wheel of Christmas Stilton, ageing decanters and older generations gathered around the dining table after dessert.

However, that perception is rapidly changing. A new generation of consumers has begun to rediscover Port through an entirely different lens. Rather than viewing it as a formal, almost ceremonial drink, they're embracing it for what it has always possessed in abundance: flavour, versatility and character. Whereas vintage ports are all about tannic structure and ageing potential, younger, more vibrant ruby ports are awash with immediate potential: fruit-driven; softer and finely balanced – and perfect for mixing: not sipping in quiet contemplation at room temperature.

(Image credit: Neil Ridley)

(Image credit: Neil Ridley)

Port, it turns out, is perfectly suited to this modern mindset, especially when served ice cold, on the rocks and topped up with tonic water. If I may be so brazen for a second: consider it Portugal's glorious contribution to the Aperitivo movement: more approachable than Aperol, yet still in possession of all the heritage and romance to truly fall in love with.

Few producers have recognised this shift more effectively than Cockburn's. Since 1815, the brand has been something of an outlier with a maverick streak, arguably a deep-rooted attitude that its founders, Scottish brothers Robert and John Cockburn, instilled into its way of thinking.



Thumbing their nose at the traditional Merchant's Fair (the traditional way to buy grapes back in the day,) the brothers went direct to the farmers deep in the Douro valley. Cockburn's declared vintages when it felt like the quality was perfect, rather than following its competitors and in 1969, launched Special Reserve, a bold, richly layered market trailblazer, which revived the long forgotten native Touriga Nacional grape variety, now once again a mainstay of the industry, thanks largely to the research done by Cockburn's.

(Image credit: Cockburn's)

Today, Special Reserve is the UK's best-selling port: as at home in a small glass, toasting the King's Christmas speech, as it is in a modern twist on a Negroni, in place of the regular Vermouth. Cockburn's current owners, the Symington family, (owners of Graham's Port, and, one of the category's most historic and significant names,) have played a leading role in demonstrating how Port can thrive in contemporary drinking culture without sacrificing the traditions that made it famous in the first place.

Using Cockburn's as its test-bed, The Symington family recently created a range of Ports specifically for mixed serves and cocktails: the lighter, fruitier Ruby Soho, a drier and more oak/citrus driven Tawny Eyes, and a floral, and deeply aromatic white variety called White Heights - and in doing so, it has effectively highlighted the immense versatility that the category has to offer.

Matriarca is the Symington family's newly opened townhouse restaurant, wine shop, cocktail bar and workspace, designed by Thurstan, the architects behind Soho House Istanbul, and Robuchon Mayfair. (Image credit: Martin Morell)

Matriarca Townhouse (Image credit: Martin Morell)

Perhaps this is nowhere more apparent than in the rise of White Port and Tonic. Spend any amount of time in Porto during the warmer months and you'll quickly discover that this deceptively simple serve has become an almost integral part of the city's lifeblood: a drink that feels entirely at home in its surroundings, it somehow captures the essence of modern Porto itself. It is elegant without being pretentious, rooted in tradition, yet perfectly suited to contemporary tastes.

The growing popularity of the serve has been impossible to ignore, and Cockburn's has continued to push the category forward through a series of innovative activations and partnerships.

Matriarca Townhouse (Image credit: Martin Morell)

Earlier in June, the brand partnered with Primavera Sound, arguably one of Europe's most vibrant and influential music festivals, this year headlined by Damon Albarn's purveyors of perennial cool, Gorillaz.



The collaboration feels entirely appropriate. Primavera Sound Porto attracts a culturally curious, youthfully-minded audience that values creativity, authenticity and discovery: precisely the qualities helping to drive Port's renaissance. Perhaps most impressively, festival-goers were treated to on-site bars serving Port and Tonic on tap: a concept that feels very much destined to travel well beyond Porto soon, especially as European consumers continue to search for alternatives to established aperitif serves.

Despite all the innovation and modernisation on offer, Porto itself remains wonderfully grounded - and that may be its greatest and most appealing feature. Old-school charm and modern vibrancy rarely sit together quite so comfortably. In Porto, they feel entirely inseparable.

Staying in Porto

Neil stayed at the PortoBay Flores hotel - portobay.com

Fine Dining: O Gaveto: Established in 1984 and one of Porto's most celebrated seafood restaurants, O Gaveto is found in the Matosinhos area of the city, recently becoming a member of the exclusive Krug Ambassade Network.

Port History: For an unrivalled glance into Port's rich heritage, a visit to The Factory House building is a must: this enduring landmark, established in 1785 has recently opened to the public for the first time in 240 years and houses over 15,000 bottles of vintage port in its historical cellars.