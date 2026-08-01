In a new Wallpaper* summer series, 'Objectify,' architect Carlo Ratti explores Italy through the ordinary objects that define daily life. Meet the Campari Soda bottle, the design that houses the country's favourite aperitif

Carlo Ratti on the Campari Soda bottle

It announces itself by silhouette alone. Around six in the evening between June and October, it becomes the destination of a collective migration, the pivot around which Italian life reorganizes itself. This is the Campari Soda bottle, the first single-serve aperitif in history.

To design it, in 1932, Fortunato Depero simply turned a glass upside down. It has stayed the same ever since: a frosted, inverted goblet, without a label, the name etched into the glass. In the same way, Campari inverted the idea of the aperitif, which stopped being something mixed by the bartender and became a prêt-à-boire, a drink already sealed, fresh and pre-mixed. An exact measure, one that stays cold and never goes flat.

The liquid inside the bottle has older origins. Gaspare Campari, the tenth child of a Lombard farmer, perfected the secret recipe in Novara (a city between Milan and Turin) in 1860, colouring it with cochineal, a parasitic insect. His son Davide, who grew up behind the counter at the Caffè Campari in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II (the city's famous shopping arcade), turned the family business into an empire.

Poster Advertising Campari laperitivo, by Marcello Nizzoli, 1926, 20th Century, print, cm 200 x 140 . (Image credit: Getty Images / Mondadori Portfolio

The bottle had no ordinary designer. Depero was a leading figure of the Futurist movement, part of the inner circle of Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, and believed that advertising was 'the most vital of the arts.' Futurism, though, was no mild faith. It celebrated speed, machines and war, and it soon fell in with Mussolini's regime. In 1943 Depero published A Passo Romano ('At the Roman Step,' a reference to the goose-step march), a book of openly fascist verse that he tried to have forgotten after the war.

In a similar way, the Campari bottle became the opposite of everything its author believed in. Another about-turn. Futurism exalted speed and strength, so much so that it launched a crusade against pasta, that 'passéist food' which 'weighs you down, brutalises, deludes you as to its nutritional value, and makes you sceptical, slow, pessimistic.'

Today the Campari Soda accompanies one of the least futurist rituals one could imagine, the pleasure of lingering in the sun over an aperitif, your gaze lost in the melting ice. A bottle born to embody a militant, nationalist modernity is bought, more often than not, in the little grocery shop downstairs. Same cone, same red, opposite meanings.

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(Image credit: Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images)

What do all these about-turns tell us? That design does not follow simple paths. Objects are born for a precise purpose and within a particular cultural context, but then they resurface elsewhere with unexpected meanings.

It is much like natural evolution, used to make sense of the artificial world ever since Samuel Butler's 1863 pamphlet Darwin among the Machines, a long chain of trial and error in which success is impossible to predict. Iterations, as engineers would say, do not respond linearly. Forms survive, migrate, adapt; meanings transform. One generation after another, everything can turn upside down.

When the day ends, the bottle sits empty on the metal table, refracting the last light of evening. An avant-garde that wanted to conquer the future has ended up bottling the present: red, cold and stubbornly idle.

About 'Objectify' – a summer series from Italy by Carlo Ratti

Italy’s design canon has been told many times. The Bialetti moka pot, the Vespa, the Fiat 500, the Arco floor lamp: you know the list, and so does every airport bookshop and first-year design student. This column will discuss, poke, investigate, prod, ridicule and beatify the less glamorous Italian objects. They are the ones you ought to know, so that when you visit Italy, or spot apparitions of it on a friend’s social media, you can smugly point out: ‘Did you know the mosquito coil is a masterpiece of Italian design? The condom? The motorway toll transponder?’ Objects so ordinary that Italians walk past them, or handle them every day, without registering that someone, with a mellifluous surname, designed them.

Carlo Ratti (Image credit: Andrea Avezzu, Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia)

Proust wrote a seven-volume novel because a small cake dipped in tea, the madeleine, unlocked an involuntary flood of memory. For followers of the Italian version of this column, published weekly in Il Sole 24 Ore, the nation’s favourite Sunday read, perhaps these objects will have a similar effect. For you, anglophone readers peering at this somewhere between Rummidge and Euforia, they offer something else: beach conversation topics, an eye trained on unexpected places, and perhaps a few new madeleines for when you visit the peninsula yourself. After all, objects are never just objects. As the great Milanese designer Achille Castiglioni of Arco-floor-lamp fame once declared: ‘objects should keep us company’. Especially during this scorching summer.