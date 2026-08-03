Estonian artist Merike Estna and curator Natalia Sielewicz are currently putting their country in the spotlight at the 2026 Venice Art Biennale, where they have turned the Estonian Pavilion into a working studio, performance space and slow-form painting in progress. Titled ‘The House of Leaking Sky,’ the exhibition is on view until 22 November 2026 at Patronato Salesiano Leone XIII in Venice’s Castello district, inside the former Church of Santa Maria Assunta.

Natalia Sielewicz and Merike Estna (Image credit: Courtesy of the artists)

Estna, whose practice stretches painting across objects, floors, garments and performance, paints daily in public view, beginning with a blank canvas and a first pour of paint directly onto the pavilion floor. By the close of the biennale, the work will have grown into a single expansive painting across 22 canvases, expected to measure around 22 by six metres.

So what might an artful duo miss about home when they're away? We asked Estna and Sielewicz to share their recommendations for what to see and do in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, from art and architecture to food, walking routes and the everyday textures of the city.

What to see and do in Tallinn, Merike Estna and Natalia Sielewicz’s tips

Where to eat and drink

Karjase Sai

Karjase Sai (Image credit: Courtesy of Karjase Sai)

‘Close to Balti Jaam railway station, the city’s main transport hub, Karjase Sai is not to be missed for a sweet treat and a perfectly brewed coffee. It does get crowded at weekends, but it’s well worth the wait.’

Karjase Sai is located at Marati tn 5, 11712 Tallinn, Estonia

Klorofüll

Klorofüll (Image credit: Courtesy of Klorofüll)

‘Located inside the ARS Art Factory – home to artist studios – vegan café Korofüll is a hidden gem in Tallinn. The menu shifts monthly, always thoughtfully composed with local ingredients and an inventive edge.’

Klorofüll is located in ARS Kunstilinnak, Pärnu mnt 154, Ruum 208, 11317 Tallinn, Estonia

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Pegasus Restoran

Pegasus Restoran (Image credit: Courtesy of Pegasus Restoran)

‘Opened as a café in 1962, Pegasus became a key meeting point for artists and writers during the Soviet era. Now a restaurant in its original building, it remains relevant within Tallinn’s social life – its black bread a particular standout.’

Pegasus Restoran is located at Harju tn 1, 10146 Tallinn, Estonia

What to do

Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM)

Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM) (Image credit: Jordi Clave Garsot)

‘Housed in a renovated former boiler house, the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia is a non-profit, artist-run initiative founded in 2006 by artists Elin Kard, Neeme Külm and Marco Laimre, alongside historian Anders Härm.’

Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (EKKM) is located at Kursi tn 5, 10415 Tallinn, Estonia

Estonian Museum of Design and Applied Arts

Estonian Museum of Design and Applied Arts (Image credit: Courtesy of Estonian Museum of Design and Applied Arts)

‘One of Tallinn’s most compelling spaces for contemporary visual art, seen through design and material culture. Exhibitions sidestep grand narratives, instead unpacking Estonia’s social and political histories through objects, textures and forms with their own ideological weight.’

Estonian Museum of Design and Applied Arts is located at Lai 17, 10133 Tallinn, Estonia

Merimets / Stroomi

Stroomi Beach (Image credit: Ervin Hainla / 500px)

‘A 30-minute walk from the city centre lies a forest that feels far removed from the city, offering a glimpse of Estonian nature. For a longer walk, follow the beach towards Kopli to reach Põhjala Creative Factory – home to designer studios, cafés and other places to hang out at.’

Where to shop

Rüütel & Matilda English Bookshop

Rüütel & Matilda English Bookshop (Image credit: Courtesy of Rüütel & Matilda English Bookshop)

‘A fantastic independent second-hand bookshop opposite St Nicholas’ Church. Inside, you are met with a delightful mix of poetry, fiction, theory and art. What makes it particularly special is a dedicated shelf of Estonian writers translated into English.’

Rüütel & Matilda English Bookshop is located at Rüütli 4, 10130 Tallinn, Estonia

Sorcerer

Sorcerer (Image credit: Courtesy of Sorcerer)

‘Sorcerer is an artist-led collective built on a circular ethos, where every piece is upcycled and one of a kind. Garments, bags and jewellery dissolve aesthetic and gender codes through unexpected cuts and sculptural forms, with a touch of myth and magic.’