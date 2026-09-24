New York’s Crown Building comes with a history as flamboyant as the bejewelled coronet that sits at its top, including stints as the original home of the Museum of Modern Art and, infamously, a one-time birthday gift for Imelda Marcos. In 2022, though, the upper storeys of the landmarked tower reopened as a bastion of understated sophistication, Aman New York, marking the ultra-luxury, Swiss-based hotel brand’s first urban location in the United States.

Like Aman’s other US destinations – notably Amangiri, the storied desert escape in Canyon Point, Utah – Aman New York quickly became one of America’s top hotels. It’s even earned the Michelin Guide’s coveted Three-Keys designation, one of just four hotels in the city to meet the standard.

Not being a property to rest on its laurels (though the top of the building is festooned in carved floral wreaths), Aman New York recently added a new class of luxury accommodation to join its existing 83 guest suites and residences. The property’s Home collection consists of seven sprawling private residences that are geared towards discerning travellers looking for a personal, apartment-like feel, whether they’re staying for a few nights or a few weeks, travelling with extended family or a retinue. With luxury amenities that include everything from private pools to private chefs to private butler service, Aman New York’s Homes offer a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the Big Apple. Here’s what to expect.

(Image credit: Courtesy Aman New York)

Wallpaper* checks in at the Aman New York Homes

What’s on your doorstep?

Located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street – aka Billionaire’s Row – Aman New York places you in the heart of Manhattan’s most iconic shopping district. In fact, some of New York’s most storied shops can be found no further than you can throw a Birkin, including Bergdorf Goodman, Tiffany & Co, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, all of which are across the street. Don’t feel the need to cross a chaotic city road? Bulgari and Prada are just downstairs.

Walk two blocks north and you’ll find yourself in the lush expanse of Central Park. Enjoy a leisurely stroll, or – if you’re feeling ambitious after all that shopping – lace up your sneakers for a brisk six-mile loop. Cultural attractions abound in this part of Manhattan, too, whether you hoof it four blocks to MoMA (the institution left the Crown in 1932) or hitch Aman’s private car to Lincoln Center, the Met, the Guggenheim or the Frick.

(Image credit: Courtesy Aman New York)

Who is behind the design?

Aman relied on longtime collaborator and hospitality veteran Jean-Michel Gathy and his Kuala Lumpur-based design firm Denniston for the interiors. The name ‘Aman’ is derived from the Sanskrit word for ‘peace’, one that can feel incongruous in a city as intense as the Big Apple. ‘The challenge,’ the firm said, ‘was to bring Aman's stillness into one of the world's most relentless cities.’

That’s a feeling as soon as you step in from the busy street to the hushed double-height lobby. Visitors ascend an elevator to the 14th-floor reception area, a step that provides additional removal from the stressful metropolis.

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In contrast with the Crown Building’s opulent exterior (30 gallons of liquid gold purportedly coat its summit), Gathy designed the spaces with warm Japanese minimalism in mind, emphasising mindful materials and connections with nature. The ceilings in the reception are in a rhythmic basketweave, a pattern that’s picked up in the subtle-yet-sumptuous dark marble flooring. Finishes like timber, grasscloth and raw stone create an enveloping, wabi-sabi atmosphere. Even though you’re in the middle of the concrete jungle, thoughtful touchpoints with the outdoors can be found everywhere, from precise ikebana floral arrangements to an outdoor terrace that’s planted with rustling maple trees to the vertiginous views out to Central Park.

(Image credit: Courtesy Aman New York)

The room to book

Guests of Aman New York can expect an exceptional experience from any of the hotel’s 83 suites, each of which comes equipped with its own working fireplace. But for discriminating travellers looking for an even more immersive experience – and more room for their friends and family – look no further than the four new Homes. Two feature private pools, offering the chance to almost quite literally float on the clouds.

For the ultimate chance to spread out in style, aim for the full-floor residence. Encompassing a mind-boggling 6,300 sq ft, this residence comes with three bedrooms, an open-plan living and dining area, a sprawling kitchen stocked with matching Le Creuset cookware, a dedicated office, an entertainment room and even staff quarters. The quarters even come with a private butler.

(Image credit: Courtesy Aman New York)

The level of detail is on par with the rest of Aman’s spaces, from the refined parquet floors inlaid with brass; fireplaces in the living room, primary bedroom and (yes) bathroom; and bespoke furnishings. Ikebana arrangements are brought in fresh. Even the door surrounds are perfumed with cinnamon-scented wood, a feature that leaves a softly-scented wake as you drift from room to room.

Just as luxurious is the surfeit of square footage, a rarity in New York’s cramped hospitality market. The walk-in closet comes with an additional closet; the living room has two sitting areas; the private office has its own en-suite bathroom. A recent visitor even had to call her husband’s cell phone to find him. The biggest treat, though, is the views. This plush aerie affords wrap-around views of Central Park, the green mansard roof of the Plaza Hotel, and Louis Vuitton’s trunk-shaped scaffolding.

(Image credit: Courtesy Aman New York)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

There’s no shortage of fine dining options in this part of Midtown. But some of the best – and most exclusive – can be found at the Aman New York; in fact, dining spaces are only accessible to hotel guests, residents and members of the Aman’s private club.

For unforgettable Japanese cuisine, allow the elevator to whisk you down to Akari on the 14th floor. The organic interiors, which feature a ceiling inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, allow you to prepare yourself for the exquisite feast to come, courtesy of chef Takuma Yonemaru. For the best experience, opt for the Chef’s Tasting Menu, which highlights seasonal ingredients and the finest seafood, flown in directly from Japan. (And don’t miss the Matcha-misu, a green-tinged riff on the Italian classic). Craving comforts? Head to Arva, the Aman New York’s Italian concept. Choose from classics like veal Milanese and spaghetti alla carbonara, or have a leisurely Sunday morning on the terrace during the restaurant’s weekend brunch.

If you’re craving light bites and cocktails, the Aman also offers a host of relaxed nooks in which to imbibe and unwind, from the verdant Garden Terrace, to the seductive lounge bar to a speakeasy-style jazz bar. Of course, you may not want to leave your gorgeous suite at all. Not to worry: you can book your own in-home chef experience.

(Image credit: Courtesy Aman New York)

Where to switch off

Aman New York takes wellness seriously. So seriously, in fact, that three floors and 25,000 sq ft of the property are dedicated exclusively to fitness, longevity and relaxation. Work out on cutting-edge Technogym equipment in the fitness centre, where you can also access a yoga and a pilates studio and a cryotherapy chamber for recovery. Looking for more? Book a private class in everything from yoga to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a custom fitness assessment, or special wellness journeys curated by Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic.

But more likely than not, you’ll want to spend your time on the second floor lounging alongside a fire pit in front of a 65ft lap pool. Here you can also find a banya and hammam, each with a terrace and cold plunge. The Aman New York’s spa is best in class, with specially-designed treatments to leave you calm and refreshed. The 120-minute Aman New York signature journey is especially designed to calm stressed-out urbanites, with a ritual that begins with a fluorite crystal (a mineral that can literally be found in Manhattan’s bedrock) and continues with massage, singing bowls and an Aman x 111Skin hydrogel mask.

(Image credit: Aman New York)

The verdict

Like the name of its building implies, the Aman New York is a jewel in the crown of Manhattan hospitality. With everything literally at your doorstep – from world-class shopping to superlative service – the Homes category allows well-heeled travellers to feel like they have their very own city pied-à-terre, whether they’re spending a night or two, or settling in for a multi-week stay. A slice of the Big Apple with no strings attached? We can’t think of a finer luxury.

Aman New York is located at the Crown Building, 730 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10019, USA