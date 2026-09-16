The World’s 50 Best Hotels has announced its 2026 ranking, amalgamating properties across 22 territories and six continents. Revealed at Les Salles du Carrousel in Paris on 15 September – the ceremony’s first edition outside London – the list sees Rosewood Hong Kong maintain its title as the world’s best hotel for a second consecutive year.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2026 revealed

Rosewood Hong Kong (Image credit: Courtesy of Rosewood)

Bangkok clinches the remaining podium positions. Capella Bangkok rises to No.2, having led the ranking in 2024, while Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River places third. Atlantis The Royal in Dubai follows at No.4, receiving both the best hotel in the Middle East and best beach hotel awards. At No.5, Passalacqua on Lake Como retains the best boutique hotel title for a third year.

Rosewood Hong Kong’s win also makes it the best hotel in Asia. Designed by Tony Chi, the 65-storey Victoria Harbour landmark opened in 2019 with 413 rooms and suites, 11 restaurants and bars, and the multi-level Asaya wellness concept.

The position reflects a prominent Asian presence across the top 50: the continent claims 18 places and seven of the top ten. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing arrives at No.7, Upper House Hong Kong at No. 8, and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok at No.10. In addition, Japan contributes four properties, led by Aman Tokyo at No.11, with Patina Osaka taking No.33 and the best new hotel award.

Aman Tokyo (Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

Meanwhile, Europe is home to the largest share of hotels on the list, with 21 entries. Italy and France secure six apiece, and the UK claims four. Passalacqua is the continent’s highest-ranked hotel, followed by Four Seasons Firenze at No.12. Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore’s Casa Maria Luigia makes its debut at No.18, earning the highest new entry award. Paris has four hotels in contention: Hôtel de Crillon climbs nine places to No.14, ahead of Le Bristol at No.19, Cheval Blanc Paris at No.20 and newcomer Plaza Athénée at No.41. Beyond the capital, Hôtel du Couvent in Nice ranks at No.38 and receives the Art of Design Award. Claridge’s leads the UK at No.13, with Raffles London at The OWO at No.28 and The Connaught at No.49. Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire rises four positions to No.43.

The ranking also welcomes ten new entries across seven destinations. Alongside Casa Maria Luigia and Plaza Athénée, the arrivals include San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara at No.22, The Peninsula Istanbul at No.31, Amangiri in Utah at No. 45, and Aman Nai Lert in Bangkok at No.48.

Elsewhere, Rosewood São Paulo makes an 18-place ascent to No.6, becoming the highest-ranked hotel in South America. Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos climbs 19 positions to No.25 and takes the highest climber award, while Chablé Yucatán places ninth and wins the Eco Hotel Award following an assessment by the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

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Hôtel de Crillon (Image credit: Courtesy of Hôtel de Crillon)

Royal Mansour in Marrakech and Mount Nelson in Cape Town represent Africa, with Capella Sydney standing as Oceania’s sole entry. Nihi Hotels co-founder James McBride receives the Icon Award, while Badrutt’s Palace in St Moritz is recognised for its approach to hospitality.

Now in its fourth year, The World’s 50 Best Hotels is determined by an academy of more than 800 hoteliers, travel journalists – including Wallpaper*’s own travel director Lauren Ho, who serves as the European Academy Chair – educators and experienced travellers across 13 regions, with Deloitte independently adjudicating the results.

Badrutt’s Palace (Image credit: Courtesy of Badrutt’s Palace)

The 50 Best Hotels 2026 list:

1. Rosewood Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

2. Capella Bangkok (Bangkok)

3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (Bangkok)

4. Atlantis The Royal (Dubai)

5. Passalacqua (Lake Como)

6. Rosewood São Paulo (São Paulo)

7. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen (Beijing)

8. Upper House Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

9. Chablé Yucatán (Chocholá)

10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (Bangkok)

11. Aman Tokyo (Tokyo)

12. Four Seasons Firenze (Florence)

13. Claridge's (London)

14. Hôtel de Crillon (Paris)

15. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab (Dubai)

16. Capella Sydney (Sydney)

17. Raffles Singapore (Singapore)

18. Casa Maria Luigia (Modena)

19. Le Bristol (Paris)

20. Cheval Blanc Paris (Paris)

21. Desa Potato Head (Bali)

22. San Ysidro Ranch (Santa Barbara)

23. One&Only Mandarina (Riviera Nayarit)

24. Bulgari Tokyo (Tokyo)

25. Las Ventanas al Paraíso (Los Cabos)

26. Royal Mansour (Marrakech)

27. Four Seasons Astir Palace (Athens)

28. Raffles London at The OWO (London)

29. Copacabana Palace (Rio de Janeiro)

30. The Taj Mahal Palace (Mumbai)

31. The Peninsula Istanbul (Istanbul)

32. Bulgari Roma (Rome)

33. Patina Osaka (Osaka)

34. Mount Nelson (Cape Town)

35. Nihi Sumba (Sumba Island)

36. Badrutt's Palace (St. Moritz)

37. Park Hyatt Kyoto (Kyoto)

38. Hôtel du Couvent (Nice)

39. Portrait Milano (Milan)

40. Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo (Monaco)

41. Plaza Athénée (Paris)

42. Hotel Sacher Vienna (Vienna)

43. Estelle Manor (Witney)

44. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc (Antibes)

45. Amangiri (Canyon Point)

46. The Peninsula Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

47. Maroma (Riviera Maya)

48. Aman Nai Lert (Bangkok)

49. The Connaught (London)

50. San Domenico Palace (Taormina)

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