Discover The Connaught’s near 130-year history in its first ever book
‘The Connaught’, published by Assouline and written by Wallpaper* editor-in-chief Bill Prince, charts the Mayfair hotel’s extravagant history
The renowned Mayfair hotel, The Connaught, has launched its first book documenting its rich history. The eponymous tome, published by Assouline, explores the London hotel’s architecture, design, art, gastronomy and eclectic guest list.
Inside The Connaught’s first book
Since its opening on Carlos Place in 1897 (initially under the name The Coburg), the hotel has become a cultural landmark, building a reputation for charm, courtesy and discretion. Its interiors tread an elegant line between British character and contemporary style, while the requisite decadence extends to a personalised butler service, and gastronomy from three Michelin-starred Hélène Darroze, Jean Georges Vongerichten at The Connaught Grill and Nicolas Rouzaud’s patisserie.
Over the years, The Connaught has welcomed high-profile guests, from Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III to Princess Grace of Monaco, Alfred Hitchcock, Princess Diana, Jack Nicholson and Dame Maggie Smith.
Says author Bill Prince, editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend, ‘History may be written in stone, but it can also be captured in more mutable material. The Connaught’s near-130-year history illustrates this point wonderfully. Honed over generations, the hotel’s approach to hospitality is forever present and remains every bit as integral to its story as the building itself.’
Prince continues, ‘It’s these elements that best illustrate the extraordinary heritage of the “Monarch of Mayfair” – and continue to define its place on the world stage. Researching such a storied past has been fascinating, and I’m indebted to The Connaught’s team, past and present, for making it such a rich and satisfying experience.’
‘The hotel has so many incredible stories and guest memories from over the years, it is an absolute joy to see this captured all together in one very special book,’ says Sandeep Bhalla, managing director of The Connaught. ‘We hope that The Connaught’s longstanding motto, placere placet – the pleasure to please – will always ring true.’
The Connaught, written by Bill Prince and published by Assouline, is available now to purchase from The Connaught Shop at RRP £100.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
The return of the bullhead: the watch design that refuses to conform
Little known outside of watch circles, but enthusiastically collected within them, bullhead watches have always been divisive. Identified by the crown at 12 o’clock, it made design sense – no digging into the wrist, allowing easier function as a stopwatch - but remains a speciality. But now, the bullhead is back
-
Tour Peridot, Hong Kong’s hypnotic new bar
Located on the 38th floor of The Henderson, Studio Paolo Ferrari’s latest project is a study in ‘light, refraction, and intimacy’
-
Lighting designer Andi Watson on creating Mitski’s sculptural stage for 'The Land'
In Mitski’s live show and new concert film, a single beam of light becomes her dance partner. Lighting designer Andi Watson discusses turning shadow, movement and restraint into the architecture of feeling
-
Seoul welcomes the world’s first MoMA Bookstore
Manhattan’s cultural heavyweight opens its first dedicated bookstore – in Seoul, in partnership with Hyundai Card
-
This arresting new photography book is a visual mediation on daily life in Indonesia
With his lens, photographer Farid Renais Ghimas explores home, memory and the spaces in between
-
‘Días’ by Spanish photographer Pia Riverola captures a world of many wonders
Pia Riverola presents her new book ‘Días’, a tonal collage of days spent travelling
-
Poetic travel photography books to collect now
Get lost inside our pick of the best new travel photography books – pages to evoke instant wanderlust.
-
Three Belmond destinations celebrated in pictures at Photo London 2024
At Photo London 2024, Belmond presents new ‘As Seen By’ books, as photographers Coco Capitán, Letizia Le Flur and Rosie Marks capture unique images of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, and hotels in Amalfi and Cape Town
-
Assouline’s new Mexico City book to inspire your trip
‘Mexico City’ by Aleph Molinar and Anfisa Vrube is a journey through the cultural landscape, Aztec history, cuisine, architecture and community
-
‘Tokyo Jazz Joints’ captures the vanishing world of Japanese jazz kissa culture
New book ‘Tokyo Jazz Joints’ uncovers the ephemeral beauty of Japan's ‘jazz kissa’ – bars and coffee houses devoted to the vinyl or CD experience
-
Sam Youkilis’ ‘Somewhere’ is an ode to the beauty of everyday life across cultures
Photographer Sam Youkilis unveils new book ‘Somewhere 2017 – 2023’, the world as seen through his iPhone camera