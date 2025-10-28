The renowned Mayfair hotel, The Connaught, has launched its first book documenting its rich history. The eponymous tome, published by Assouline, explores the London hotel’s architecture, design, art, gastronomy and eclectic guest list.

Since its opening on Carlos Place in 1897 (initially under the name The Coburg), the hotel has become a cultural landmark, building a reputation for charm, courtesy and discretion. Its interiors tread an elegant line between British character and contemporary style, while the requisite decadence extends to a personalised butler service, and gastronomy from three Michelin-starred Hélène Darroze, Jean Georges Vongerichten at The Connaught Grill and Nicolas Rouzaud’s patisserie.

Over the years, The Connaught has welcomed high-profile guests, from Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III to Princess Grace of Monaco, Alfred Hitchcock, Princess Diana, Jack Nicholson and Dame Maggie Smith.

Says author Bill Prince, editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend, ‘History may be written in stone, but it can also be captured in more mutable material. The Connaught’s near-130-year history illustrates this point wonderfully. Honed over generations, the hotel’s approach to hospitality is forever present and remains every bit as integral to its story as the building itself.’

Prince continues, ‘It’s these elements that best illustrate the extraordinary heritage of the “Monarch of Mayfair” – and continue to define its place on the world stage. Researching such a storied past has been fascinating, and I’m indebted to The Connaught’s team, past and present, for making it such a rich and satisfying experience.’

‘The hotel has so many incredible stories and guest memories from over the years, it is an absolute joy to see this captured all together in one very special book,’ says Sandeep Bhalla, managing director of The Connaught. ‘We hope that The Connaught’s longstanding motto, placere placet – the pleasure to please – will always ring true.’

The Connaught, written by Bill Prince and published by Assouline, is available now to purchase from The Connaught Shop at RRP £100.