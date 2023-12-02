Sam Youkilis’ ‘Somewhere’ is an ode to the beauty of everyday life across cultures
Photographer Sam Youkilis unveils new book ‘Somewhere 2017 – 2023’, the world as seen through his iPhone camera
The reason most people come across Sam Youkilis’ work is none other than doom scrolling. Yet, among the hard drive of infinite visual memories that is Instagram, it’s one of the few online destinations where one can easily find stillness. A native of New York, now calling Italy home, Youkilis is a photographer and filmmaker capturing the daily nuances of existence – acts of kindness, wittiness, and love. His work has been described as ‘a generous indexing of everyday life’, often expressed through a visual language that is both deep and effortless.
Sam Youkilis’ ‘Somewhere’, an archive of human joy and kinship
For the last six years, he’s been observing the world and portraying the beauty of the seemingly mundane through his iPhone camera. Published by Loose Joints, his first photography book, Somewhere 2017 – 2023, arrives as a substantial 500-page testament to his exploration of universal themes. Departing from the traditional photography archive, Somewhere takes readers on a journey through human behaviours, touching on diverse themes like unmade beds, the act of cutting, thresholds, dancing couples, and gestures of romance.
In crafting the book, Youkilis drew from his current archive of iPhone video work, spanning from the project's inception to its development. He explains ‘[Somewhere] is a comprehensive amalgamation of everything I’ve made up until now, but since my work is continuing and these themes and subjects are innate to my work, all of the series are works in progress in a way.’ The process involved delving into the archive, leading to the identification of themes and repetitions that have proven invaluable for his evolving understanding of motifs in his photography.
Moving from the dynamic nature of Youkilis’ online feed, experiencing his work in print provides a different perspective. He notes, ‘It’s strange for me as I’m so familiar with the motion aspect of almost all of the stills. I see them as moving, even when looking through the book and it’s the first time I’m able to interact with them as stills. I present my work in two ways on the internet – one is through stories which are very diaristic and reflect my day. The other way is as carousels and very often I organise these carousels by theme, quite similar to the way these chapters break the book up.’
Somewhere unfolds as a visual exploration of the world, leveraging Youkilis’ extensive archive and typology to unveil the profound essence of diverse global locations. Each page serves as a celebration of the real, engaging with both ephemerality and sincerity. Youkilis’ attention to composition, colour, chiaroscuro, and framing speaks to his deep affinity for the photographic medium, elevating his work beyond mere snapshots.
Somewhere 2017 – 2023, by Sam Youkilis, published by Loose Joints.
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the professional she has become today. She holds a BSc in Business Management from King’s College London and an MA in Strategic Fashion Marketing from the London College of Fashion. Before joining the team in 2023, she served as an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
