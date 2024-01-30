Assouline’s new Mexico City book to inspire your trip
‘Mexico City’ by Aleph Molinar and Anfisa Vrube is a journey through the cultural landscape, Aztec history, cuisine, architecture and community
Built on Aztec history, Mexico City has a rich cultural history worth recounting over and over again. Highlighting this cultural legacy is the latest addition to Assouline’s ever-growing ‘Travel Series’, Mexico City by Aleph Molinari and Anfisa Vrubel.
The beautiful monograph, filled with stunning images and interesting stories, covers the vast cultural landscape of one of the oldest inhabited settlements, and celebrates its contemporary cinematic appeal.
Mexico City book by Aleph Molinari and Anfisa Vrubel
Mexico City is wrapped in folklore and creativity, a constant source of inspiration for artists and creatives alike. The new book guides readers on an in-depth tour through boldly painted architecture in a rainbow of warm colours, shaded side streets hosting make-shift altars, and intricate textiles draped in local markets.
Molinari, who was born in Mexico City and is now based in Paris, and Vrubel, who lives between the Mexican capital and New York, delve into Mexico City’s indigenous, pre-Hispanic beginnings in the 14th century, and explore its distinctive colonial architecture with a Spanish baroque aesthetic, and the use of native materials such as cantera and tezontle (types of volcanic stone).
Also celebrated are landmarks such as Diego Rivera’s Anahuacalli Museum and architect Juan O’Gorman’s Cave House, along with local cuisine, the city’s art scene, and festivals such as Día de los Muertos.
‘Mexico City’ by Aleph Molinar and Anfisa Vrube is available from Assouline.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
The Whitney plots Harold Cohen’s artistic AI adventures
‘Harold Cohen: AARON’, at the Whitney Museum of American Art celebrates the artist’s software – the earliest AI program for artmaking – as an artwork in its own right
By Hannah Silver Published
-
VW Golf at 50: the new model, and a look back at the pioneering small car
A VW Golf update brings new tech, innovations and efficiencies to keep the car at the heart of the brand 50 years after its debut
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Shahla Karimi’s alternative engagement rings take a sculptural cue from Anish Kapoor
Shahla Karimi experiments with classic engagement ring design in the ‘Cloud’ collection
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is the best place to see the solar eclipse in April 2024
Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo on Mexico’s Pacific coast offers the perfect observation deck to catch April’s solar eclipse – earning it a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
10 colourful hotels to inspire your 2024 escapes
10 colourful hotels to discover in 2024, from dream-like mountain retreats to design-led city escapes, selected by Wallpaper* travel editor Sofia de la Cruz
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Casa Dragones' new Obsidian Bar is an atmospheric venue for tequila tastings
Obsidian Bar offers Casa Dragones' exquisite tequila blends inside a 17th-century manse in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
By Daven Wu Published
-
‘Tokyo Jazz Joints’ captures the vanishing world of Japanese jazz kissa culture
New book ‘Tokyo Jazz Joints’ uncovers the ephemeral beauty of Japan's ‘jazz kissa’ – bars and coffee houses devoted to the vinyl or CD experience
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Sam Youkilis’ ‘Somewhere’ is an ode to the beauty of everyday life across cultures
Photographer Sam Youkilis unveils new book ‘Somewhere 2017 – 2023’, the world as seen through his iPhone camera
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Cesare Cunaccia's ‘Dolce Vita’ book captures Italy’s infinite passion for life
Experience the dolce vita lifestyle through Assouline’s newly published title
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
‘Hotel Kitsch’ uncovers the whimsical world of adults-only fantasy getaways
‘Hotel Kitsch’ is an A-to-Z guide to sleazy and hopelessly romantic American vacations
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Boca de Agua by Frida Escobedo brings together hospitality and wellbeing
Hotel Boca de Agua by Frida Escobedo launches in Quintana Roo, Mexico, with an emphasis on design-led hospitality and wellbeing
By Ellie Stathaki Published