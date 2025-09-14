Feldspar's furniture is designed to make you smile
Feldspar's furniture debut includes a dining table, side tables, a bench, a floor lamp and the possibility of a cheval mirror, all made in their workshop in Devon
Extremely pleasing teapots, tactile mugs, and all manner of other cosy-yet-delicate China tableware: Feldspar has spent the past decade perfecting the everyday object. Now the Devon studio is scaling up its craft, unveiling its first furniture collection at Lindsey Ingram gallery during London Design Festival 2025.
Feldspar furniture debut
A culmination of pieces developed over several years, the collection includes a dining table, side tables, a bench, a floor lamp and the possibility of a cheval mirror. All made in Feldspar’s workshop on the Devon cider farm in Dartmoor, where Cath and Jeremy Brown moved to leaving their 'unfulfilling' jobs in London back in 2016, it is a natural progression of the brand’s ethos of enduring and endearing design that makes the everyday feel special.
As with the Feldspar ceramics, all the materials used are local and sustainable. 'The wood is storm-felled and sourced from a farmer – also a family friend – just down the road from us.' Among the selection are unusual timbers with striking visual character. 'There’s some beautiful burr oak, some elm, sycamore and yew, which is amazing, like a ripple ice cream, with these big swirls through it.'
Some pieces were gifts of wood too precious to ignore. Jeremy recalls a small section of rippled sycamore 'as rare as hen’s teeth', which he transformed into a miniature bench. The new furniture carries that same spirit: finding the beauty in the materials and coaxing out forms that are as sculpted as they are constructed.
The process, however, is anything but effortless. 'The dining table has taken over a month to make,' says Jeremy. 'Obviously when you sculpt clay, it’s pretty immediate, and then you have drying and kilns. With wood, I couldn’t move my hands after sculpting the table!' He describes long days of sanding, planing and chiselling until the motions followed him into his dreams. 'You’ll close your eyes at night and you’ll just see the chisel going through the grain.'
The pressure to succeed the first time is great, unlike in ceramics, where clay can always be reconstituted. 'With wood, one slip at the very finishing stages and you can mess things up. But that length of production time really means that you get into it. You feel that piece. It has its own character.'
For Jeremy, who trained as a boatbuilder before founding Feldspar, walking the line between high-stakes precision and meditative craft is familiar. Boatbuilding demanded millimetre accuracy; furniture making demands a similar respect for material, scale and finish.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Still, Feldspar’s signature sense of play persists. Not everything is destined to be a table or lamp. Jeremy talks about making a full-sized table football set for his son, or perhaps a pinball machine one day.
Even within the collection itself, surprises abound. A heavy-looking table reveals a delicately carved underside, hidden from view until touched. A bench that looks archetypal — four legs and a seat — turns out to be 'glass smooth' to the touch.
Feldspar’s aesthetic has always had a subtle wobble to it - the look of having been drawn by a child - and that wonkiness is exactly the point. 'I’d prefer to make someone smile than think, ‘oh isn’t this clever’,' he says. 'We don’t want things to be intimidating.'
For the collection’s floor lamp – in ceramic – Feldspar partnered with Bath-based lighting designer Eloise Scotland. 'When you see her shades in real life, they steal the show,' Jeremy enthuses. 'With the floor lamp we’re using the ceramic base, a brass shaft, and then on top sits this giant fabric orb. It’s like a cool blue mist colour, very light blue, almost beige blue, with our cobalt blue running up the inside rib.'
Really it’s just a taster, the start of a conversation, says Jeremy. 'When we launched Feldspar, we planned to launch ceramics in the first quarter, and then in the second quarter get onto the furniture, and then by the end of the year there’d have been glassware and cutlery and loads of things. And, yeah, it’s taken a while to get there, but now we’re finally ready to start showing them.'
The guiding principle remains unchanged: to make objects for life that people use, rather than just have for display. But by its nature, you can’t get hold of that much storm-felled wood, so everything will be special, unique, and made to order. A production line it is not. (That said, the Browns are already fielding orders from major hospitality brands for the new designs.)
They also really do want everything to be passed on to the next generation, but even that is not enough in itself, he explains. 'It has to create a feeling. Essentially, we’re trying to create these magical moments for people in their lives. We’re serious. We’re doing it seriously, we’re doing it as well as we can with the best materials. But at the end of the day I’d prefer to make someone smile.'
Lyndsey Ingram, 20 Bourdon St, London W1K 3PJ
Henrietta Thompson is a London-based writer, curator, and consultant specialising in design, art and interiors. A longstanding contributor and editor at Wallpaper*, she has spent over 20 years exploring the transformative power of creativity and design on the way we live. She is the author of several books including The Art of Timeless Spaces, and has worked with some of the world’s leading luxury brands, as well as curating major cultural initiatives and design showcases around the world.
-
Broken up into six pavilions, this brutalist Mexican house is embedded in the landscape
Sordo Madaleno’s brutalist Mexican house, Rancho del Bosque, is divided up into a series of pavilions to preserve the character of its hillside site, combining concrete, curves and far-reaching views
-
Etihad Airways’ A321LR redefines the single-aisle experience
Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier brings wide-body sensibility to its new generation Airbus aircraft, a rethink of what short and medium-haul travel can feel like
-
Ralph Steadman has worked with everyone from Hunter S. Thompson to Travis Scott and Quavo – now, the Gonzo illustrator is celebrated in London
A new exhibition provides a rare opportunity to experience the inimitable work and creativity of Gonzo illustrator Ralph Steadman up close. Just don’t call it a ‘style’.
-
A family home turns into an immersive exhibition space for London Design Festival
Ceramicist Emma Louise Payne displays design in domestic surrounds for group show ‘The Objects We Live By’
-
Ramzi Mallat’s London Design Festival installation is a bittersweet ode to Beirut
Created as a memorial to the 2020 Beirut Port Blast, Mallat's ‘Not Your Martyr’ installation at the V&A (until 19 October 2025) is made of 260 colourful glass ma’amouls
-
A travelling exhibition of chairs hits the road for London Design Festival 2025
Organised by Design Everything, ‘A Seat at the Table’ travels to different venues in the city, where the chairs support communal events
-
The David Collins Foundation celebrates creativity in all its forms at London Design Festival
The David Collins Foundation presents ‘Convergence’ at the Lavery during London Design Festival 2025 (on view until 19 September), featuring works from the Arts Foundation’s annual Futures Awards
-
'How creativity can transform our world': meet the winners of the 2025 London Design Medals
The London Design Medals 2025 are awarded to Michael Anastassiades, Norman Foster, Sinéad Burke and Rio Kobayashi
-
A new exhibition of Otl Aicher’s graphic work delves into the legendary designer’s process
As part of London Design Festival 2025, ‘Otl Aicher: The Legacy Archive’ explores rare items from the Aicher family collection as well as graphic art for sale
-
Terence Woodgate and John Barnard create sculptural furniture from carbon fibre
Two legendary designers have brought the worlds of collectible design and motorsport together with a celebration of carbon fibre’s structural and sculptural qualities
-
'I feel Terence would approve': Inside Francis Sultana's new collection for the Conran Shop
The line, launching just in time for the London Design Festival, marks a stylish return to the legendary store's roots