In 1958, a daring white Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa J, affectionately named Lucybelle II, roared down the Mulsanne Straight at Le Mans. Driven by American privateers Ed Hugus and Ray ‘Ernie’ Erickson, it wasn’t a factory-backed powerhouse, but a spirited underdog. Bearing race number 22, it quickly became an icon in endurance racing.

Ferrari Testa Rossa J ‘Lucybelle II’ by Hedley Studios (Image credit: Hedley Studios)

More than six decades later, this iconic vehicle has been reborn by Hedley Studios, but this time with a modern twist. Evoking the nostalgia of 1950s motorsport racing, this new creation is 75 percent the size of the original car and replaces petrol with electricity. Hedley Studios describes it as a re-envisioned classic, rather than a reproduction. ‘We pride ourselves on creating reinterpretations of iconic vehicles - not replicas,’ says Group Marketing Director at Hedley Studios, Emily Giddings.

Working with Ferrari, Hedley Studios brought together world-class engineers and artisans to create the Lucybelle II. Using original Ferrari Classiche blueprints, they ensured that every detail remained true to the car’s heritage. ‘At the design stage, it’s important we have access to the original drawings to remain as authentic to the original as possible,’ says Giddings.

The build, which spanned 12 months, was an act of devotion. ‘We painstakingly 3D scanned every component of the original car to grasp an understanding of its dimensions and scale,’ Giddings adds. Every curve, seam, and rivet blur the boundary between art and engineering, making it as much a sculpture as a drivable object. Hand-beaten aluminium panels shape its sinuous form, while red leather with white piping lines its interior.

Rather than pristine perfection, this edition tells the story of the race itself, with worn paint, scuffs, and added dirt. ‘This is the first time that Hedley Studios has completed a car in race weathered paint effect, which has been meticulously hand painted by one of our in-house artists,’ Giddings reveals. This rigorous process spanned 100 hours, with each brushstroke reflecting the original car’s 24 hours of endurance.

Boasting a Nardi steering wheel and remastered dials, the car offers five drive modes: Novice, Comfort, Sport, and Race. Hitting speeds up to 50mph and offering a 90km range, the Lucybelle II is small but mighty. ‘We wanted to create a collector’s piece that offered a unique driving experience for all ages.’ Meanwhile, the suspension has been fine-tuned at Ferrari’s legendary Fiorano track by official test drivers. ‘We employ some of the most experienced engineers in the industry from a range of testing environments.’

Those eager to experience the car firsthand can do so at Boca Raton, the world-class resort and private members’ club in South Florida. Guests of the resort’s Suite Collection can take the wheel of the handcrafted Lucybelle II alongside the Aston Martin DB5 Jnr and Bugatti Baby II on a 2.5-mile private course winding through the 200-acre waterfront estate.

Led by Founder and CEO Ben Hedley and formerly known as The Little Car Company, the studio’s momentum is unmistakable. They recently joined forces with bespoke shoemaker George Cleverley to craft a one-of-a-kind Bentley Blower Jnr, featuring rare reindeer leather, the same used for HM King Charles III’s shoes. ‘We’ve delivered over 500 vehicles to over 60 countries and we’re just getting started,’ says Giddings. ‘We are proving EVs can be fun.’

Looking ahead, Hedley Studios is gearing up to collaborate with more iconic automotive brands. ‘We have plans to ramp up production significantly and bring a diverse product portfolio to market over the next 5 years.’

HedleyStudios.com, @Hedley.Studios