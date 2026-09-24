Prada has expanded its presence within the brand’s historical home: Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, on the site of the original Fratelli Prada boutique that opened over a century ago.

The new Prada Galleria concept sees an expanded women’s store with categories including luggage, beauty and home, alongside a wider bags, accessories and ready-to-wear offering; private-client spaces including a salon and apartment; Fondazione Prada’s Osservatorio, dedicated to visual experimentation and research; and Pradasphere, the first permanent exhibition space dedicated to Prada’s heritage, craftsmanship and evolution.

(Image credit: Prada)

The four-storey, glass-vaulted arcade of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is one of the Italian city’s most iconic landmarks, and now two opposing sides of its central piazza are occupied by Prada – the men’s and women’s stores facing each other and connected for the first time by a subterranean ‘Passaggio Segreto’. The luxury shopping centre, which opened in 1877, was this week the location for Vogue World’s fifth edition, with Prada’s co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons sitting front row alongside other luminaries of Italian fashion.

(Image credit: Prada)

Prada Galleria’s interior design riffs on different elements of the brand’s distinct visual language while remaining sympathetic to the arcade’s original architecture. Pistachio green walls – the signature colour of Marchesi 1824, the Prada-owned pasticceria that sits in the mezzanine of the new space – contrast with black-and-white marble tile floors, and elsewhere rich wood panelling is echoed across vitrines and display cabinetry.

(Image credit: Prada)

On the level above Marchesi 1824, the Pradasphere displays garments and artefacts from the company's 114-year history, where visitors can discover more about Prada's heritage, evolution, and craftsmanship from within its spiritual home. ‘For Prada,’ a press statement reads, ‘the past is never past but an accumulation of ideas bound by intuition, collaboration, and intellectual exchange.’

‘Prada Galleria’ shares its name with the brand’s signature top-handle bag, first launched in 2007 and named for the first Prada store, opened in 1913. Prada also opened the S/S 2027 season of Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday, with a collection featuring a total of 63 skirts, shown in the Fondazione space on the southern edge of Milan.

Prada Milano Galleria, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, 63-65, 20121 Milan, prada.com