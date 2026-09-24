Vacheron Constantin marks the anniversary of its Overseas collection with a new version of the much-quoted model. The Swiss Manufacture first launched its Overseas collection of timepieces in 1996. With a utilitarian design detail – bezel fitted to a flat case with visible screws – as its signature, the Overseas collection was introduced to follow the 222, the 1977 Vacheron Constantin launch sketched by designer Jorg Hysek. It was the 222 and the 1975 Chronomètre Royal, that established the Swiss watchmaker’s contemporary style as sitting somewhere between sporty casual and pared-back elegance.

The Overseas collection continued in a similar vein and the 1996 launch inspired subsequent iterations. In 2004, Vacheron Constantin introduced Overseas watches with integrated bracelets, the shape of their links nodding to the Maltese Cross, the brand’s longstanding emblem. There also appeared bejewelled Overseas wristwatches, and models fitted with complications. The Overseas’ third generation was launched in 2016; chiefly among the updates was a quick-change strap system. Today, each Overseas watch comes complete with a set of straps (typically three straps, made from leather, metal and rubber) that can be added to or taken off, no tools required.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin)

This autumn, Vacheron Constantin celebrates three decades of Overseas watches with a new model. The Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin has been issued as a limited edition of 200 pieces. Fitted with a moon phase disc and moon in white gold, a lacquered dial in azure blue, a dial colour that Vacheron Constantin first added to its repertoire in 2016, is matched with a white gold case. A satin-finish white gold bracelet consists of links in the shape of a half Maltese cross; other strap options include white rubber and denim blue rubber. The white gold case of the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin measures a mere 8.11mm in thickness; it houses the Calibre 1120 QP/1, a self-winding mechanical movement that has been developed and manufactured by Vacheron Constantin.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin)